2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth: TV Coverage, Leaderboard

By
Brian O'Hare
-
2016 US Masters Champion Danny Willett is overcoming a shoulder injury but still hoping for a strong performance in Perth. Photo: PGA of Australia

THE innovative ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is underway and the afternoon sessions will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506 for all four rounds.

The Super 6, to be played at Lake Karrinyup Country Club from 8-11 February is tri-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour and Asian Tour, combines 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days with an exciting 6 hole knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

Any ties on the final day are decided by a purpose-built 90-metre Shoot-Out hole.

In its second year the tournament has attracted a top field that includes Lee Westwood, Danny Willett, late additions Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Wade Ormsby, Thorbjørn Olesen as well as defending champion Brett Rumford.

 

World Super 6 Perth TV Times

 

TV Times for VIC, NSW, TAS & ACT viewers (AEDT)
Coverage Date Time Channel
Round 1 February 8th 3.00pm – 8.00pm   LIVE Fox Sports 506
Round 2 February 9th 3.00pm – 8.00pm LIVE Fox Sports 506
Round 3 February 10th 3.00pm – 8.00pm   LIVE Fox Sports 506
Round 4 February 11th 2.00pm – 8.00pm   LIVE Fox Sports 506

 

Check local guides

 

World Super 6 Perth Leaderboard

SHARE
Previous articleSwinging golfers toward good sun protection: The “Improve Your Long Game Program”
Next articleBest new golf irons 2018
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here