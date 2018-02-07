2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth: TV Coverage, Leaderboard

THE innovative ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is underway and the afternoon sessions will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506 for all four rounds.

The Super 6, to be played at Lake Karrinyup Country Club from 8-11 February is tri-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour and Asian Tour, combines 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days with an exciting 6 hole knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

Any ties on the final day are decided by a purpose-built 90-metre Shoot-Out hole.

In its second year the tournament has attracted a top field that includes Lee Westwood, Danny Willett, late additions Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Wade Ormsby, Thorbjørn Olesen as well as defending champion Brett Rumford.

World Super 6 Perth TV Times

TV Times for VIC, NSW, TAS & ACT viewers (AEDT)

Coverage Date Time Channel Round 1 February 8th 3.00pm – 8.00pm LIVE Fox Sports 506 Round 2 February 9th 3.00pm – 8.00pm LIVE Fox Sports 506 Round 3 February 10th 3.00pm – 8.00pm LIVE Fox Sports 506 Round 4 February 11th 2.00pm – 8.00pm LIVE Fox Sports 506

