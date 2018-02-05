First ever US Senior Women’s Open to offer US$1 million prize money

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Paula Creamer unveiled the new US Senior Women’s Open trophy. Creamer won’t be eligible to play the event till 2037 but said it was “such a big moment for women’s golf.”

Senior women’s golf has received a massive boost with the announcement that the inaugural US Senior Women’s Open will be played this July in Chicago and will offer US$1 million prize money.

The USGA has just unveiled a new trophy for the event and also revealed the probable prize pool as well as plans for a television broadcast of the championship.

Calling it a “key milestone for the game,” USGA executive director Mike Davis said it was past due for what had become a “neglected” part of the golf world.

The 72-hole tournament will be held at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., from July 12-15. The championship will be open to any female aged 50 and over with a handicap index not exceeding 7.4. The 120-player field will be comprised of exempt players and qualifiers.

Several LPGA legends were on hand to showcase the event’s trophy at the USGA’s annual meeting over the weekend in Miami.

“It was a magical moment to see that beautiful trophy stand so proud and represent senior women’s golf,” said Hall-of-Famer Pat Bradley. “I am just thrilled to have the opportunity to compete for it.”

The 13-pound sterling silver trophy becomes the heaviest of the USGA’s Open championship trophies and was designed and produced by English silversmith Nicholas Winton.

“It’s a classy decision,” likely contender Amy Alcott said. “One that indicates how much things have changed in women’s sports.”

Alcott, who is automatically eligible to play in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open by virtue of her status as a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and as a winner of the 1980 U.S. Women’s Open, said she’s really excited about playing.

“Golf doesn’t stop at 50,” she said. “We want an arena to showcase our talent and now we really have one.”

The 2019 Senior Women’s Open will be held May 16-19 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

SHARE
Previous articleBeef’s mercy dash to 2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here