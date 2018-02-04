Beef’s mercy dash to 2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

Charismatic Englishman Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston made a last minute dash to Lake Karrinyup Country Club for the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth on Sunday night after fellow countryman Tyrrell Hatton withdrew due to injury.

Playing in Malaysia on the weekend, Beef jetted overnight to Perth, where he is sure to be a hit with crowds with his fun loving and laid back personality.

“I love it in Perth, I’ve been there twice before and always had a good time,” said Johnston.

“I really like the place, I love the beaches there and the people so it’s always a good spot to go to.”

An exciting player by nature, Johnston said he expects some aggressive play over the first three rounds of strokeplay to qualify inside the top-24 come Sunday.

“You’ve got to play well in the first 54 holes, I think you’ve got to play aggressive and if you can get in to the match play anything can happen so it’s completely different but I think it’ll be good fun.”

In 2016, Beef teed it up in Perth but flew under the radar, since then he has gone on to win on the European Tour, gain a PGA TOUR card and become a cult favourite amongst golf fans.

His exciting brand of golf, mixed with his crowd interaction makes him the perfect player to embrace the fast stroke play / match play hybrid ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

“Australia loves a larrikin, we love to embrace personalities that are talented, fun and that embrace the Aussie way of life. When you think of pro golfers who fit that mould, one player immediately comes to mind; Beef Johnston,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which owns the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“We are very excited that Beef will be joining us at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth. With this tournament we aim to attract high calibre players who will also embrace the innovative format; we believe Beef is the perfect fit for the tournament.”

While Beef is in for the tournament, fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has withdrawn from the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

Hatton was looking forward to making his first trip to Australia but on recommendation from the European Tour’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Murray, Hatton sadly has taken the advice to rest his wrist and withdraw from the event.

“I am absolutely gutted that I can’t play in Perth at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, a fantastic, innovative and fun event in a great part of the world in Western Australia,” said Hatton.

“I wish everyone a fantastic week and hope it’s a great success like last year.”

Beef will be teeing it up alongside a talented field that includes former World Number 1 Lee Westwood, 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett, Defending Champion Brett Rumford, top-100 players Wade Ormsby, Seung-Su Han, Yusaku Miyazato, Satoshi Kodaira, Thorbjørn Olesen and Hideto Tanihara as well as New Zealand’s highest ranked player Ryan Fox.

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat another late addition

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat was another late addition to the field.

A three time winner on the European Tour, the World Number 55 makes the trip to Perth, for the first time following a top-30 finish on the weekend in the Maybank Malaysian Open, a tournament he won in 2013.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.com.au.

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth will be telecast live on Fox Sports from 8-11 February, check local guides for details.

About the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

To be played at Lake Karrinyup Country Club from 8-11 February, 2018 and tri-sanctioned by the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour and Asian Tour, the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth combines 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days with an exciting knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

A regular cut will fall after 36 holes before the field is then further reduced to the top-24 players following 54 holes of regulation play, with any ties for 24th place being decided by a play-off. Those remaining players will then earn their places in the six-hole shootout.

Any matches tied after the six holes will be decided by playing the new Shootout Hole – a purpose-built 90-metre hole constructed at Lake Karrinyup, with a tee placed adjacent to the 18th fairway and utilising the 18th green.