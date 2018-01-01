Vet Bruce Grant dominates Leonay Golf Club Men’s Presentation Night

By Noel Rowsell

Leonay Gold Club veteran Bruce Grant was the man of the moment at the Club’s recent Presentation Night, taking home a healthy swag of six awards for an outstanding 2017.

Grant came from the clouds in the B Grade Club Championships, overcoming a nine-shot third deficit at the end of the third round to overwhelm the field for a two-shot victory.

Rounds of 77, 84, 81 and 72 (par 67) gave Grant a scratch score of 314 and he rubbed salt into the wound of his opponents, also taking out the Nett with a score of 254.

Grant would also take out the ‘Joe Harsham Trophy’ for the ‘Best Nett Score Over All Grades’, along with the Veterans Nett title.

Not satisfied with his haul to date, Grant subsequently partnered with Leonay Golf Club Ladies Champion Judith Knox to win the Mixed Foursomes Nett Score, finishing runners-up to powerhouse couple Laurie and Lynn Cupples in the Scratch event.

Other major winners were:

A Grade Scratch – Andrew Moon, Runner-Up – Adrian Kuipers. A Grade Nett – Adrian Kuipers

B Grade Scratch – Brian Grant, Runner-Up Peter McFarlane. B Grade Nett – Bruce Grant

C Grade Scratch – Ross Woodley, Runner-Up Brian Metcalfe. C Grade Nett – Scott White

Veterans Scratch – Laurie Cupples. Veterans Nett – Bruce Grant

Juniors Scratch – Eric Summers, Runner-Up Kyle Homan. Juniors Nett – Eric Summers

Foursomes A Grade Scratch – Adrian Kuipers, Ben McArdle, Runners-Up – Ian Barnes, Chris Blakeley. Nett – Mark Pennefather, Gavin Bennett

Foursomes B Grade Scratch – Mick McCormick, Ian Hogg. Runners-Up Trevor Day, Warrick Chin-Nam. Nett – Les Royle, George Thompson

Don Watson Trophy – Winner Peter Fowler, Runner-Up Coby Carruthers

Ray Dukes Cup – Winner Tony Wright, Runner-up Peter McFarlane

Last Man Standing – Peter McFarlane