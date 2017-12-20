Merry Christmas and a safe New Year to all

A Happy Christmas and safe holiday season to all our readers and all those associated with what has been a great year at Australian Senior Golfer.
We hope everyone gets a chance to spend some quality time with family and friends, to put their legs up for a while, and if not, to at least get a chance to stroll a golf course somewhere….
See you all in the New Year.
we do not need the caption “happy holidays”. we live in Australia where it is merry Christmas thank you
we do not need the caption “happy holidays” we live in Australia where it is merry Christmas. thank you
Thanks Jan. Maybe Santa was referring to people having happy holidays after midnight on December 25 – which a big majority of Australians no doubt will be. Santa is very empathetic and sharing in that way – even if he is from the North Pole. He knows the traditional December/January holiday period in Australia isn’t all about the presents and the schmaltzy Christmas cards. Thank God he didn’t say anything really contentious like “Peace on Earth”.