Celebrating a rewarding 2017

Christmas came early for Australian Senior Golfer in 2017 with editor Brian O’Hare receiving a prestigious Australian Golf Media Award for Best News Report of the year.

Brian was delighted to receive the award which was presented by major winner Ian Baker-Finch at the recent Australian Golf Media Association annual dinner in Sydney.

Brian received the award for his feature report on Kym Olsen winning the Australian Senior Amateur Championship in Adelaide in 2016 in which the Victorian golfer first revealed the ongoing battle he was having in dealing with serious depression issues and at the same time trying to remain competitive in elite senior golf.

Just seven Australian golf media awards are presented each year and are designed to showcase the best coverage of golf and Australian golfers over a 12 month period. The awards are open to representatives from all Australian media outlets.

The 2016 – 2017 awards were selected by a panel that included Bruce Baskett, who is a former editor of the Melbourne Herald and a former member of the Australian Press Council, as well as representatives from Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the ALPG.

The ISPS Handa / Australian Golf Media Association annual dinner is currently held on the eve of the final round of the Australian Open Golf Championship, and as well as support from the industry groups mentioned above has further sponsorship from The Open Championship, with a representative bringing along the Claret Jug to impress the locals.

