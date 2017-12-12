Willett and Westwood confirmed for 2018 World Super 6 Perth with Rumford to defend

Brett Rumford is aiming to defend his ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth title from the British as Danny Willett becomes the latest Englishman to sign up for the tournament.

To be played from 8-11 February, Rumford will be a crowd favourite at Lake Karrinyup Country Club after his fairytale victory in 2017.

“The West Australian crowds are always incredibly passionate and the support they have shown me throughout my entire career has been amazing,” said Rumford.

“I have wanted to win a big title at home for a long time, to get across the line at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth this year was very special to me.

“The format is definitely interesting and it’s nice to hold a little slice of golf history as the inaugural champion. I am really looking forward to defending my title next year.”

Standing in his way will be a strong contingent of Englishmen with 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett confirming he will join World Number 16 Tyrrell Hatton and former World Number 1 Lee Westwood.

“I can’t wait to come back to Perth for the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth. I have competed in tournaments at Lake Karrinyup before and the course is always great fun to play,” said Willett.

“I am also looking forward to playing the stroke play / match play hybrid, I think these non-traditional formats are interesting to break up the regular 72 hole stroke play.”

The addition of Rumford and Willett is a great boost to the field with the tournament set to capture the attention of the world.

Western Australian Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said the State Government was a proud sponsor of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

“The format created a lot of interest last year, generating a global broadcast value of more than $20 million in Western Australia’s top-10 tourism markets,” Mr Papalia said.

“This provides fantastic exposure of Perth’s recent significant transformation to potential visitors around the world, helping drive visitation.

Assembling a world class field for the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth has been a focus for tournament organisers who are delighted to welcome Rumford and Willett to the tournament.

“We have created a unique event with a thrilling format at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth and we are delighted that it is attracting players the calibre of Brett (Rumford), Danny (Willett), Tyrrell (Hatton) and Lee (Westwood),” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which oversees the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“We are sure that the 2018 edition will be another success with fans able to watch this world class field for just $25.”

The PGA of Australia is pleased to announce fan friendly ticket pricing for the event.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.com.au.

Corporate hospitality options are available including the popular West Cape Howe Wines Terrace and BDO Super Suite.