Two top Australian women’s golf events for Bonville and Coffs Harbour in 2018

THE world-renowned Bonville Golf Resort will become the home of Australian women’s golf newest professional golf tournament, The Australian Ladies Classic, in 2018.

The Australian Ladies Classic will be co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the ALPG and will be held Feb 22-25, and then at the same NSW north coast venue for the following four years.

The week after the classic the Women’s NSW Open will be held at the nearby Coffs Harbour Golf Club. The open will return to the ALPG calendar for the first time since 2015 and will also be a LET event.

Golf NSW Chief Executive Officer Stuart Fraser said he was thrilled to have partnered with the NSW Government to bring two high-quality women’s events to the Coffs Harbour area.

“Fans will see a number of the world’s best female athletes competing in the Australian Ladies Classic at one of the nation’s best golf courses in Bonville, and then the following week the great golf will continue at the Women’s NSW Open at Coffs Harbour Golf Club,” he said.

Former Australian World Cup representative Nikki Garrett will make her comeback to professional golf at Bonville in 2018 following the birth of her first child and will tee off alongside World Golf Hall of Famer, Laura Davies.

“The announcement of two more tournaments on the ALPG schedule is great news,” Ms Garrett said.

“As the mother of a toddler, it is exciting to know that I will once again be able to compete on the professional stage in my home state and also be able to show other mums that you can still take part in sport at the highest level,” she said.

Australian Ladies Professional Golf Chief Executive Officer Karen Lunn said both events would attract some of the best Australian and international golfers.

“Coffs Harbour is one of the most beautiful places you could wish to visit and both Bonville and Coffs Harbour Golf Club are fantastic venues,” Ms Lunn said.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Golf NSW and the NSW Government for making this possible. We are very much looking forward to these tournaments in 2018 and to welcoming our interstate and international players to Coffs Harbour for two fantastic weeks of golf,” she said.

The Australian Ladies Classic will be played at Bonville Golf Resort from Feb 22-25, 2018 and then annually until 2022, while the Women’s NSW Open will be played at Coffs Harbour Golf Club the following week from March 1st to 4th, and at yet to be announced regional venues from 2019 until 2022.