Scott tops over 100,000 other Aussie club golfers to take the 2017 Genesis Golf Link Cup

MELBOURNE B-Grade club golfer Scott Shaw was thanking his lucky stars after coming out on top of the original 102,000 amateur golfers involved in what is the world’s largest amateur golf competition – the Genesis Golf Link Cup.

Shaw, from the Keysborough Golf Club, took to the stunning New South Wales Golf Club in southern Sydney as one of the 16 finalists across A, B and C grade and ladies who made it to the 2017 Genesis Golf Link Cup National Final.

The 16 golfers from around the country tested their mettle with 18 holes of stableford at the highly rated seaside La Perouse layout, savouring the rare chance to experience some of the nation’s most spectacular golf holes.

At New South Wales’ par-3 17th, each finalist had the chance to score a hole-in-one and drive away in a brand-new Genesis G80 Sport.

Despite their best efforts, nobody was able to win the Genesis.

As the day progressed, Shaw emerged as the clear Genesis Golf Link Cup winner with 39 points including a resurgent 23 points on the back nine.

“Our sponsors, particularly Genesis, thank you very much for putting this on, it wouldn’t happen without you, what an excellent few days,” Scott said after his victory.

The following day, all finalists were treated to a VIP experience at the Emirates Australian Open – taking in the Third Round action from the Genesis marquee beside the 18th green at host venue The Australian Golf Club.

From there, the finalists travelled to the Intercontinental Hotel in Double Bay for the Genesis Golf Link Cup Presentation Dinner where Scott was officially presented with the Genesis Golf Link Cup trophy.

Genesis Motors Australia General Manager Peter Evans congratulated Scott and all the finalists for their outstanding performance throughout 2017.

“We look forward to our ongoing association with the Genesis Golf Link Cup and trying to increase numbers even further and make sure everybody has a great time competing in 2018 and beyond,” said Peter.

