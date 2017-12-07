2018 Veteran Golfers National Championship free entry prize winners announced – early bird discounts closing

TWO lucky golfers signing up for the 2018 Veteran Golfers National Championships at Port Stephens, NSW, have won free entry to the event while the deadline is looming for Early Bird Discounts.

Tournament director Dave Flatt says as promised a draw was held of all those who registered for the championship on or before 30 November 2017.

The successful winners were Yolande Krebs from The Western Australian Golf Club in Perth and Ged Devlin from Gainsborough Greens Golf Club in Queensland.

Yolande and Ged will have free entry to the championship, a week long celebration of competition golf and socialising taking place from 12 – 16 November 2018.

At the time of the draw cutoff there were 308 men and women entered in the tournament and that figure has now grown to 328 entries, which represents 60% of the maximum of 540 players.

For those thinking of entering the important deadline is 31 December 2017 to take advantage of the Early Bird Entry Fee Discount of $350 pp. After that date, the entry fee will be $390 and with limited spaces remaining.

