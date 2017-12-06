Play the top-rated and ultra-exclusive Ellerston Golf Course – and help a great cause

By
Brian O'Hare
-

WHO wouldn’t want to play the magnificent Ellerston Golf Course in country NSW with seven of their golfing buddies – and with lots of extras thrown in.

This Christmas thanks to the Packer family there is the rare opportunity for a group of golf lovers to do just that.

Ellerston, located on the Packer Family’s private estate in Scone, was designed by Greg Norman and Bob Harrison and is usually rated as the best course in NSW and third best in Australia, It’s also renowned as one of the world’s best conditioned golf courses.

“At Ellerston we were able to create a course that a golfer of my calibre would love to play every day for the rest of his life,” Greg Norman is quoted as saying.

Up for auction to the benefit of Epilepsy Action Australia is a package that includes:

A full day of golf at Ellerston Golf Course that includes 18 holes on a magnificently designed course for eight people, along with transfers from Scone Airport, golf buggy access, and morning tea and lunch also provided. This highly sought after package is by invitation only, making it an exclusive, usually money can’t buy experience.

This once in a lifetime experience will be auctioned from Thursday 14th December until 9pm AEDT on Monday 18th December. Just in time for Christmas!

All funds raised will go towards providing education and support services to people across Australia impacted by epilepsy.

Click here to find out more or to place a bid

[See our previous story: We Finally Get to See Ellerston Golf Course: Video Flyover]

 

SHARE
Previous articleWorld Cup of Golf to return to Melbourne in 2018
Next article2018 Veteran Golfers National Championship free entry prize winners announced – early bird discounts closing
Brian O'Hare

Brian is a former Sydney journalist who didn’t have a skerrick of interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded Australian Senior Golfer in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here