Play the top-rated and ultra-exclusive Ellerston Golf Course – and help a great cause

WHO wouldn’t want to play the magnificent Ellerston Golf Course in country NSW with seven of their golfing buddies – and with lots of extras thrown in.

This Christmas thanks to the Packer family there is the rare opportunity for a group of golf lovers to do just that.

Ellerston, located on the Packer Family’s private estate in Scone, was designed by Greg Norman and Bob Harrison and is usually rated as the best course in NSW and third best in Australia, It’s also renowned as one of the world’s best conditioned golf courses.

“At Ellerston we were able to create a course that a golfer of my calibre would love to play every day for the rest of his life,” Greg Norman is quoted as saying.

Up for auction to the benefit of Epilepsy Action Australia is a package that includes:

A full day of golf at Ellerston Golf Course that includes 18 holes on a magnificently designed course for eight people, along with transfers from Scone Airport, golf buggy access, and morning tea and lunch also provided. This highly sought after package is by invitation only, making it an exclusive, usually money can’t buy experience.

This once in a lifetime experience will be auctioned from Thursday 14th December until 9pm AEDT on Monday 18th December. Just in time for Christmas!

All funds raised will go towards providing education and support services to people across Australia impacted by epilepsy.

