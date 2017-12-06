World Cup of Golf to return to Melbourne in 2018

2018 is shaping as a great year for Aussie golf fans with the official announcement that the World Cup of Golf will be hosted by the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne.

The US PGA TOUR, on behalf of the International Federation of PGA Tours, announced this week the 59th edition of the World Cup would be played in Melbourne’s iconic Sandbelt area and will 28 two-person teams representing their respective countries on November 21-25.

That week had originally been pencilled in for the Australian Open at The Lakes in Sydney but the 103rd playing of that tournament, though not yet officially announced, will now revert to the week prior (November 15 to 18).

The week following the World Cup (November 29 to December 2) will see the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

That will give Aussie golf fans a three week stretch of top world-class golf and hopefully entice more top overseas players Down Under.

The last edition of the World Cup of Golf was the hugely successful and enjoyable tournament in 2016 at Kingston Heath in Melbourne that was won by popular Danish pairing Søren Kjeldsen and Thorbjørn Olesen [pictured above]. Aussie pairing Adam Scott and Jason Day were victorious at 2013 event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The 2016 World Cup enticed 17 of the top 50 players in the world to the Sandbelt and overall included the likes of Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker, Alex Noren, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shane Lowry, Byeong Hun An, Russell Knox and a slightly younger Jon Rahm.

Organiser hope The Metropolitan Golf Club, the year before the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, can do an even better job of enticing the cream of the world’s golfing talent.

The World Cup of Golf has been played 58 times since 1953 in 25 countries, and is the only event that sees the world’s best come together and compete for their countries, outside of the Olympics.

“The World Cup of Golf has been a celebrated and valued tradition in the game for decades, and the International Federation of PGA Tours is proud to see that tradition continue in 2018 with the best players from around the globe convening at The Metropolitan Golf Club,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Golf in the Sandbelt region speaks for itself, and we appreciate The Metropolitan Golf Club opening its doors for this historic team event.”

The 2018 event will continue with the same format from 2016, with the first and third days of competition played as four-ball (best ball) format and the second and final days as foursomes (alternate shot) play.

Golf World Cup in Australia for 6th time

The 2018 Melbourne World Cup of Golf will mark the sixth time in the tournament’s history that it will be played in Australia, which is the second-most all-time behind the United States (11).

The World Cup of Golf in Australia:

Year Winning Country/Players

1959 Australia (Peter Thomson/Kel Nagle)

1972 Chinese Taipei (Hsieh Min-Nan/Lu Liang-Huan)

1988 United States (Ben Crenshaw/Mark McCumber)

2013 Australia (Jason Day/Adam Scott)

2016 Denmark (Søren Kjeldsen/Thorbjørn Olesen)