NSW Veteran Golf Program 2018

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association runs a year long program of Weeks of Golf across the state.

We reproduce the 2018 veteran week of golf program below which includes contact details for the various events.

For the latest news on veteran golf around the country click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

2018 Veteran Golf Calendar Highlights 

A highlight of the 2018 NSWVGA year will be the Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships based at Nelson Bay from 12 Nov 2018 to 16 Nov 2018. [See details here]

Veteran golfers travelling to the event can also play the NSW Veteran Matchplay Championship the week before in Newcastle.

5 Feb 2018 ~ 09 Feb 2018 Myall Coast
Hawks Nest Golf Club
mmack1945@gmail.com		 Bob Macklinshaw
04075 73907

Bookings
12 Feb 2018 ~ 16 Feb 2018 Shoalhaven Mid South Coast
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
www.midsouthcoastvga.com		 Garry Sawyer
444 87448
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
19 Feb 2018 ~ 23 Feb 2018 Illawarra
The Links, Jamberoo, Russell Vale, Port Kembla, Wollongong
Chrisgoodwin01@iprimus.com.au		 Chris Goodwin
4263 9936, 0418 612 881
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
26 Feb 2018 ~ 02 Mar 2018 Blue Mountains
Blackheath Leura Wentworth Falls Lithgow
jglucas@gmail.com		 Godfrey Lucas
0468 393 827

Bookings Open
05 Mar 2018 ~ 09 Mar 2018 Macquarie Challenge
Bathursh GC Oberon GC
manuelpro@dodo.com.au		 Manuel Pro
6331 4144

Bookings Open
05 Mar 2018 ~ 09 Mar 2018 Corowra / Howlong
Corowra GC Howlong GC
tim@howlonggolf.com.au		 Tim Cameron
6026 5321

Bookings
12 Mar 2018 ~ 16 Mar 2018 Central West-Orange
Duntry League Wentworth Orange Ex- Services
sleepyvalley@hotmail.com		 David Gunner
6362 4125

Bookings Open
12 Mar 2018 ~ 16 Mar 2018 Tocumwal
Tocumwal
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au		 Mike Keen
0421 643064

Bookings Open
19 Mar 2018 ~ 23 Mar 2018 Muswellbrook
Muswellbrook GC
bruce24273@bigpond.com		 Bruce Robinson
0427 133 446
Download Entry 
Bookings
19 Mar 2018 ~ 23 Mar 2018 Rich River Veterans Tournament
Rich River GC
golfpro@richriver.com.au		 Richard Caiolfa
03 5481 3372

Bookings Open
26 Mar 2018 ~ 28 Mar 2018 N.S.W Veterans Stroke Championships
Richmond, Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge
lesknox@optusnet.com.au		 Les Knox
4735 4903
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
02 Apr 2018 ~ 06 Apr 2018 Uralla Week of Golf
Uralla GC
chandler.rowan@westnet.com.au		 Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807

Bookings Open
04 Apr 2018 ~ 15 Apr 2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
BRISBANE/GOLD COAST

Bookings Open
09 Apr 2018 ~ 13 Apr 2018 Tamworth & District WOG
Tamworth gc Longyard GC
tlvwog@gmail.com		 Paul McDougall
0407 618 958
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
09 Apr 2018 ~ 13 Apr 2018 Tumut/Gundagai Week of Golf
Tumut GC
Reid.robin@bigpond.net.au		 Robin Reid
6947 1830

Bookings Open
16 Apr 2018 ~ 20 Apr 2018 Narrabri & District WOG
Narrabri GC
robyn.spence@westnet.com.au		 Robyn Spence
0267 93 5263
Download Entry 
Bookings
16 Apr 2018 ~ 20 Apr 2018 Cootamundra WOG
Cootamundra GC
masogj@ozemail.com.au		 Garry Mason
0400 795 079
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
23 Apr 2018 ~ 27 Apr 2018 Forbes/Lachlan Valley WOG
Forbes GC
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au		 Lynnie Roberts
6852 3473

Bookings Open
23 Apr 2018 ~ 27 Apr 2018 2018 Moree Week of Golf
Moree
paullwilde@me.com		 Paul Wilde
0428 521599
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
28 Apr 2018 ~ 29 Apr 2018 Mixed 4 Ball Sandgreen Championships
Grenfell GC
petershirl@hotmail.com		 Peter Mawhinney
6343 2222

Bookings Open
30 Apr 2018 ~ 04 May 2018 New England WOG
Armidale GC
john.annemaher@activ8.net.au		 John Maher
6772 1986

Bookings Open
07 May 2018 ~ 11 May 2018 Tenterfield WOG
Tenterfield GC
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865

Bookings Open
14 May 2018 ~ 18 May 2018 Casino Week of Golf Trial
Casino Golf Club
casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com		 John Weaver
0417717005

Bookings Open
21 May 2018 ~ 25 May 2018 SPARE WEEK

Bookings
28 May 2018 ~ 01 Jun 2018 Bucketts Way WOG
Gloucester GC
buttel@ozemail.com.au		 Peter Buttel
0265 581218
Download Entry 
Bookings
04 Jun 2018 ~ 29 Jun 2018 SPARE WEEKS

Bookings
02 Jul 2018 ~ 06 Jul 2018 Nambucca Heads WOG
Nambucca GC
bigvid1@iinet.net.au		 Ian Vidler
0477 905 102

Bookings Open
09 Jul 2018 ~ 13 Jul 2018 Sawtell WOG
Sawtell GC
cava112@bigpond.com		 Terry Rapley
0407 367 281

Bookings Open
16 Jul 2018 ~ 20 Jul 2018 Maclean WOG
Maclean GC
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com		 Geoff Grayson
0409 030751

Bookings Open
22 Jul 2018 ~ 27 Jul 2018 Ballina Vets Week of Golf
Ballina Golf & Sports Club
ballinawog@gmail.com		 Rod Fayle
0431 724 191
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
30 Jul 2018 ~ 03 Aug 2018 Murwillumbah WOG
Murwillumbah GC
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com		 Ray Kent
0410 570 488

Bookings Open
30 Jul 2018 ~ 03 Aug 2018 Far South Coast WOG
EdenBegaTura BeachPam/Merimbula
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au		 Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891

Bookings Open
05 Aug 2018 ~ 10 Aug 2018 Lower South Coast WOG
Catalina Moruya Tuross Heads
anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com		 Peter Edwards
0409 270 376
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
06 Aug 2018 ~ 10 Aug 2018 Coolangatta Tweed Heads WOG
Coolangatta/Tweeds GC
ross.lever@bigpond.com		 Ross Lever
07 5572 5794

Bookings Open
13 Aug 2018 ~ 17 Aug 2018 Yamba WOG
Yamba GC
yambawog@gmail.com		 John Daley
0417 673 723

Bookings Open
20 Aug 2018 ~ 24 Aug 2018 Coffs Harbour WOG
Coffs Harbour GC
johnplummer1@bigpond.com		 John Plummer
6651 7688

Bookings Open
27 Aug 2018 ~ 31 Aug 2018 Macleay Valley WOG
S W Rocks ,Kempsey, Fredericton
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com		 Frank Ryan
429787090

Bookings
03 Sep 2018 ~ 04 Sep 2018 Port Macquarie 2 Day Event
Port Macquarie
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com		 Greg Johnson
0411752660

Bookings Open
06 Sep 2018 ~ 07 Sep 2018 Wauchope 2 Day Event
Wauchope Golf Club
greg.1@bigpond.com		 Greg Stewart
0265831186 / 0405151303

Bookings Open
10 Sep 2018 ~ 14 Sep 2018 Mudgee WOG
Mudgee GC
mudgeevets@gmail.com		 David Halpin
6373 3374

Bookings Open
15 Sep 2018 ~ 16 Sep 2018 NSWVGA Sandgreen 4bbb Championships
Narromine GC
norm_lewis@hotmail.com		 Norm Lewis
6889 4212

Bookings Open
17 Sep 2018 ~ 21 Sep 2018 Dubbo WOG
Dubbo GC
jbdixon@bigpond.com		 John Dixon
0407 210 644

Bookings Open
17 Sep 2018 ~ 21 Sep 2018 Corowra/Howlong
Corowra GC/ HowlogGC
john@howlonggolf.com.au		 Tim Cameron
6026 5321

Bookings Open
24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018 Silver City Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
martin_dg@bigpond.com		 Dennis Martin
088087 7217

Bookings Open
24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018 Fossickars Way WOG
Bingara GC
hrmiller@northnet.com.au		 Judy Northcott
0428 241 415

Bookings Open
24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018 Parkes WOG
Parkes GC
parkes.vets.weekofgolf@gmail.com		 Robert Lee
0468 324441

Bookings Open
01 Oct 2018 ~ 05 Oct 2018 Inverell WOG
Inverell GC
shadlow8@bigpond.com		 Jim Shadlow
6722 3479

Bookings Open
08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018 Deniliquin WOG
Deniliquin GC
denigolf@bigpond.net.au		 Graeme Willoughby
0418 577 629

Bookings Open
08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018 NSW Mixed 4BBB Championships
Tenterfield GC
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865

Bookings Open
08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018 Lake Macquarie Classic
Toronto GC
buk847@hotmail.com		 Mal Ryan
0419 501 558

Bookings Open
15 Oct 2018 ~ 19 Oct 2018 Leeton WOG
Leeton GC
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au		 Jason Mimmo
6953 3292

Bookings Open
15 Oct 2018 ~ 19 Oct 2018 Great Lakes Manning
Tuncurry Tallwoods TareeFoster
admin@fostertuncurrygolf.com.au		 Bob Brownsmith
0417 343 704

Bookings Open
22 Oct 2018 ~ 26 Oct 2018 Western Riverina
Griffith GC
gcox@iinet.nett.au		 Gerry Cox
6962 9716

Bookings Open
22 Oct 2018 ~ 26 Oct 2018 Port Stephens WOG
Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay
reginaldhm@hotmail.com		 Reg McGee
4088 3296
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
29 Oct 2018 ~ 02 Nov 2018 Camden Haven Tournament
Kew Country Club
kccmvg@gmail.com		 Laurie Hamilton
6559 7067

Bookings Open
05 Nov 2018 ~ 09 Nov 2018 NSW Matchplay Championships
Newcastle Belmont Waratah Muree Charlestown
steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com		 Steve Pryor
0409 541 051

Bookings Open
12 Nov 2018 ~ 16 Nov 2018 AVGU Championships
Nelson Bay

Bookings Open
12 Nov 2018 ~ 16 Nov 2018 Southern Highlands
Moss Vale Bowral Highlands Mount Broughton
jbowes31@bigpond.com		 John Bowes
02 48611107

Bookings Open
19 Nov 2018 ~ 23 Nov 2018 Cherry Festival Tournament
Young GC
bmkearney@hotmail.com		 Bill Kearney
6382 5555

Bookings Open
26 Nov 2018 ~ 30 Nov 2018 Seaside Valley Tournament
Kiama Jamberoo
bobsmith6@bigpond.com		 Bob Smith
4296 6953

Bookings Open
03 Dec 2018 ~ 07 Dec 2018 Port Kembla WOG
Port Kembla GC
rod.robson01@gmail.com		 Rod Robson
4225 1025

 

 

 

Brian O'Hare

Brian is a former Sydney journalist who didn’t have a skerrick of interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded Australian Senior Golfer in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

