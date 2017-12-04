NSW Veteran Golf Program 2018

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association runs a year long program of Weeks of Golf across the state.

We reproduce the 2018 veteran week of golf program below which includes contact details for the various events.

For the latest news on veteran golf around the country click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

2018 Veteran Golf Calendar Highlights

A highlight of the 2018 NSWVGA year will be the Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships based at Nelson Bay from 12 Nov 2018 to 16 Nov 2018. [See details here]

Veteran golfers travelling to the event can also play the NSW Veteran Matchplay Championship the week before in Newcastle.

5 Feb 2018 ~ 09 Feb 2018 Myall Coast

Hawks Nest Golf Club

mmack1945@gmail.com Hawks Nest Golf Club Bob Macklinshaw

04075 73907 Bookings

12 Feb 2018 ~ 16 Feb 2018 Shoalhaven Mid South Coast

Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links

www.midsouthcoastvga.com Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links Garry Sawyer

444 87448

Download Entry

Bookings Open

19 Feb 2018 ~ 23 Feb 2018 Illawarra

The Links, Jamberoo, Russell Vale, Port Kembla, Wollongong

Chrisgoodwin01@iprimus.com.au The Links, Jamberoo, Russell Vale, Port Kembla, Wollongong Chris Goodwin

4263 9936, 0418 612 881

Download Entry

Bookings Open

26 Feb 2018 ~ 02 Mar 2018 Blue Mountains

Blackheath Leura Wentworth Falls Lithgow

jglucas@gmail.com Blackheath Leura Wentworth Falls Lithgow Godfrey Lucas

0468 393 827 Bookings Open

05 Mar 2018 ~ 09 Mar 2018 Macquarie Challenge

Bathursh GC Oberon GC

manuelpro@dodo.com.au Bathursh GC Oberon GC Manuel Pro

6331 4144 Bookings Open

05 Mar 2018 ~ 09 Mar 2018 Corowra / Howlong

Corowra GC Howlong GC

tim@howlonggolf.com.au Corowra GC Howlong GC Tim Cameron

6026 5321 Bookings

12 Mar 2018 ~ 16 Mar 2018 Central West-Orange

Duntry League Wentworth Orange Ex- Services

sleepyvalley@hotmail.com Duntry League Wentworth Orange Ex- Services David Gunner

6362 4125 Bookings Open

12 Mar 2018 ~ 16 Mar 2018 Tocumwal

Tocumwal

admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au Tocumwal Mike Keen

0421 643064 Bookings Open

19 Mar 2018 ~ 23 Mar 2018 Muswellbrook

Muswellbrook GC

bruce24273@bigpond.com Muswellbrook GC Bruce Robinson

0427 133 446

Download Entry

Bookings

19 Mar 2018 ~ 23 Mar 2018 Rich River Veterans Tournament

Rich River GC

golfpro@richriver.com.au Rich River GC Richard Caiolfa

03 5481 3372 Bookings Open

26 Mar 2018 ~ 28 Mar 2018 N.S.W Veterans Stroke Championships

Richmond, Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge

lesknox@optusnet.com.au Richmond, Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge Les Knox

4735 4903

Download Entry

Bookings Open

02 Apr 2018 ~ 06 Apr 2018 Uralla Week of Golf

Uralla GC

chandler.rowan@westnet.com.au Uralla GC Rowan Chandler

0412 066 807 Bookings Open

04 Apr 2018 ~ 15 Apr 2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

BRISBANE/GOLD COAST

Bookings Open

09 Apr 2018 ~ 13 Apr 2018 Tamworth & District WOG

Tamworth gc Longyard GC

tlvwog@gmail.com Tamworth gc Longyard GC Paul McDougall

0407 618 958

Download Entry

Bookings Open

09 Apr 2018 ~ 13 Apr 2018 Tumut/Gundagai Week of Golf

Tumut GC

Reid.robin@bigpond.net.au Tumut GC Robin Reid

6947 1830 Bookings Open

16 Apr 2018 ~ 20 Apr 2018 Narrabri & District WOG

Narrabri GC

robyn.spence@westnet.com.au Narrabri GC Robyn Spence

0267 93 5263

Download Entry

Bookings

16 Apr 2018 ~ 20 Apr 2018 Cootamundra WOG

Cootamundra GC

masogj@ozemail.com.au Cootamundra GC Garry Mason

0400 795 079

Download Entry

Bookings Open

23 Apr 2018 ~ 27 Apr 2018 Forbes/Lachlan Valley WOG

Forbes GC

lvgolf@optusnet.com.au Forbes GC Lynnie Roberts

6852 3473 Bookings Open

23 Apr 2018 ~ 27 Apr 2018 2018 Moree Week of Golf

Moree

paullwilde@me.com Moree Paul Wilde

0428 521599

Download Entry

Bookings Open

28 Apr 2018 ~ 29 Apr 2018 Mixed 4 Ball Sandgreen Championships

Grenfell GC

petershirl@hotmail.com Grenfell GC Peter Mawhinney

6343 2222 Bookings Open

30 Apr 2018 ~ 04 May 2018 New England WOG

Armidale GC

john.annemaher@activ8.net.au Armidale GC John Maher

6772 1986 Bookings Open

07 May 2018 ~ 11 May 2018 Tenterfield WOG

Tenterfield GC

eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Tenterfield GC Bill Eastgate

0407 439 865 Bookings Open

14 May 2018 ~ 18 May 2018 Casino Week of Golf Trial

Casino Golf Club

casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com Casino Golf Club John Weaver

0417717005 Bookings Open

21 May 2018 ~ 25 May 2018 SPARE WEEK Bookings

28 May 2018 ~ 01 Jun 2018 Bucketts Way WOG

Gloucester GC

buttel@ozemail.com.au Gloucester GC Peter Buttel

0265 581218

Download Entry

Bookings

04 Jun 2018 ~ 29 Jun 2018 SPARE WEEKS Bookings

02 Jul 2018 ~ 06 Jul 2018 Nambucca Heads WOG

Nambucca GC

bigvid1@iinet.net.au Nambucca GC Ian Vidler

0477 905 102 Bookings Open

09 Jul 2018 ~ 13 Jul 2018 Sawtell WOG

Sawtell GC

cava112@bigpond.com Sawtell GC Terry Rapley

0407 367 281 Bookings Open

16 Jul 2018 ~ 20 Jul 2018 Maclean WOG

Maclean GC

macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com Maclean GC Geoff Grayson

0409 030751 Bookings Open

22 Jul 2018 ~ 27 Jul 2018 Ballina Vets Week of Golf

Ballina Golf & Sports Club

ballinawog@gmail.com Ballina Golf & Sports Club Rod Fayle

0431 724 191

Download Entry

Bookings Open

30 Jul 2018 ~ 03 Aug 2018 Murwillumbah WOG

Murwillumbah GC

murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com Murwillumbah GC Ray Kent

0410 570 488 Bookings Open

30 Jul 2018 ~ 03 Aug 2018 Far South Coast WOG

EdenBegaTura BeachPam/Merimbula

golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au EdenBegaTura BeachPam/Merimbula Norm Hamilton

0418 323 891 Bookings Open

05 Aug 2018 ~ 10 Aug 2018 Lower South Coast WOG

Catalina Moruya Tuross Heads

anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com Catalina Moruya Tuross Heads Peter Edwards

0409 270 376

Download Entry

Bookings Open

06 Aug 2018 ~ 10 Aug 2018 Coolangatta Tweed Heads WOG

Coolangatta/Tweeds GC

ross.lever@bigpond.com Coolangatta/Tweeds GC Ross Lever

07 5572 5794 Bookings Open

13 Aug 2018 ~ 17 Aug 2018 Yamba WOG

Yamba GC

yambawog@gmail.com Yamba GC John Daley

0417 673 723 Bookings Open

20 Aug 2018 ~ 24 Aug 2018 Coffs Harbour WOG

Coffs Harbour GC

johnplummer1@bigpond.com Coffs Harbour GC John Plummer

6651 7688 Bookings Open

27 Aug 2018 ~ 31 Aug 2018 Macleay Valley WOG

S W Rocks ,Kempsey, Fredericton

swrvetsgolf@gmail.com S W Rocks ,Kempsey, Fredericton Frank Ryan

429787090 Bookings

03 Sep 2018 ~ 04 Sep 2018 Port Macquarie 2 Day Event

Port Macquarie

portmacquarievets@hotmail.com Port Macquarie Greg Johnson

0411752660 Bookings Open

06 Sep 2018 ~ 07 Sep 2018 Wauchope 2 Day Event

Wauchope Golf Club

greg.1@bigpond.com Wauchope Golf Club Greg Stewart

0265831186 / 0405151303 Bookings Open

10 Sep 2018 ~ 14 Sep 2018 Mudgee WOG

Mudgee GC

mudgeevets@gmail.com Mudgee GC David Halpin

6373 3374 Bookings Open

15 Sep 2018 ~ 16 Sep 2018 NSWVGA Sandgreen 4bbb Championships

Narromine GC

norm_lewis@hotmail.com Narromine GC Norm Lewis

6889 4212 Bookings Open

17 Sep 2018 ~ 21 Sep 2018 Dubbo WOG

Dubbo GC

jbdixon@bigpond.com Dubbo GC John Dixon

0407 210 644 Bookings Open

17 Sep 2018 ~ 21 Sep 2018 Corowra/Howlong

Corowra GC/ HowlogGC

john@howlonggolf.com.au Corowra GC/ HowlogGC Tim Cameron

6026 5321 Bookings Open

24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018 Silver City Tournament

Broken Hill Country Club

martin_dg@bigpond.com Broken Hill Country Club Dennis Martin

088087 7217 Bookings Open

24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018 Fossickars Way WOG

Bingara GC

hrmiller@northnet.com.au Bingara GC Judy Northcott

0428 241 415 Bookings Open

24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018 Parkes WOG

Parkes GC

parkes.vets.weekofgolf@gmail.com Parkes GC Robert Lee

0468 324441 Bookings Open

01 Oct 2018 ~ 05 Oct 2018 Inverell WOG

Inverell GC

shadlow8@bigpond.com Inverell GC Jim Shadlow

6722 3479 Bookings Open

08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018 Deniliquin WOG

Deniliquin GC

denigolf@bigpond.net.au Deniliquin GC Graeme Willoughby

0418 577 629 Bookings Open

08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018 NSW Mixed 4BBB Championships

Tenterfield GC

eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Tenterfield GC Bill Eastgate

0407 439 865 Bookings Open

08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018 Lake Macquarie Classic

Toronto GC

buk847@hotmail.com Toronto GC Mal Ryan

0419 501 558 Bookings Open

15 Oct 2018 ~ 19 Oct 2018 Leeton WOG

Leeton GC

jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au Leeton GC Jason Mimmo

6953 3292 Bookings Open

15 Oct 2018 ~ 19 Oct 2018 Great Lakes Manning

Tuncurry Tallwoods TareeFoster

admin@fostertuncurrygolf.com.au Tuncurry Tallwoods TareeFoster Bob Brownsmith

0417 343 704 Bookings Open

22 Oct 2018 ~ 26 Oct 2018 Western Riverina

Griffith GC

gcox@iinet.nett.au Griffith GC Gerry Cox

6962 9716 Bookings Open

22 Oct 2018 ~ 26 Oct 2018 Port Stephens WOG

Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay

reginaldhm@hotmail.com Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay Reg McGee

4088 3296

Download Entry

Bookings Open

29 Oct 2018 ~ 02 Nov 2018 Camden Haven Tournament

Kew Country Club

kccmvg@gmail.com Kew Country Club Laurie Hamilton

6559 7067 Bookings Open

05 Nov 2018 ~ 09 Nov 2018 NSW Matchplay Championships

Newcastle Belmont Waratah Muree Charlestown

steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com Newcastle Belmont Waratah Muree Charlestown Steve Pryor

0409 541 051 Bookings Open

12 Nov 2018 ~ 16 Nov 2018 AVGU Championships

Nelson Bay

Bookings Open

12 Nov 2018 ~ 16 Nov 2018 Southern Highlands

Moss Vale Bowral Highlands Mount Broughton

jbowes31@bigpond.com Moss Vale Bowral Highlands Mount Broughton John Bowes

02 48611107 Bookings Open

19 Nov 2018 ~ 23 Nov 2018 Cherry Festival Tournament

Young GC

bmkearney@hotmail.com Young GC Bill Kearney

6382 5555 Bookings Open

26 Nov 2018 ~ 30 Nov 2018 Seaside Valley Tournament

Kiama Jamberoo

bobsmith6@bigpond.com Kiama Jamberoo Bob Smith

4296 6953 Bookings Open