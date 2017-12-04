NSW Veteran Golf Program 2018

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association runs a year long program of Weeks of Golf across the state.
We reproduce the 2018 veteran week of golf program below which includes contact details for the various events.
The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
2018 Veteran Golf Calendar Highlights
A highlight of the 2018 NSWVGA year will be the Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships based at Nelson Bay from 12 Nov 2018 to 16 Nov 2018. [See details here]
Veteran golfers travelling to the event can also play the NSW Veteran Matchplay Championship the week before in Newcastle.
|5 Feb 2018 ~ 09 Feb 2018
|Myall Coast
Hawks Nest Golf Club
mmack1945@gmail.com
|Bob Macklinshaw
04075 73907
Bookings
|12 Feb 2018 ~ 16 Feb 2018
|Shoalhaven Mid South Coast
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
www.midsouthcoastvga.com
|Garry Sawyer
444 87448
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|19 Feb 2018 ~ 23 Feb 2018
|Illawarra
The Links, Jamberoo, Russell Vale, Port Kembla, Wollongong
Chrisgoodwin01@iprimus.com.au
|Chris Goodwin
4263 9936, 0418 612 881
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|26 Feb 2018 ~ 02 Mar 2018
|Blue Mountains
Blackheath Leura Wentworth Falls Lithgow
jglucas@gmail.com
|Godfrey Lucas
0468 393 827
Bookings Open
|05 Mar 2018 ~ 09 Mar 2018
|Macquarie Challenge
Bathursh GC Oberon GC
manuelpro@dodo.com.au
|Manuel Pro
6331 4144
Bookings Open
|05 Mar 2018 ~ 09 Mar 2018
|Corowra / Howlong
Corowra GC Howlong GC
tim@howlonggolf.com.au
|Tim Cameron
6026 5321
Bookings
|12 Mar 2018 ~ 16 Mar 2018
|Central West-Orange
Duntry League Wentworth Orange Ex- Services
sleepyvalley@hotmail.com
|David Gunner
6362 4125
Bookings Open
|12 Mar 2018 ~ 16 Mar 2018
|Tocumwal
Tocumwal
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au
|Mike Keen
0421 643064
Bookings Open
|19 Mar 2018 ~ 23 Mar 2018
|Muswellbrook
Muswellbrook GC
bruce24273@bigpond.com
|Bruce Robinson
0427 133 446
Download Entry
Bookings
|19 Mar 2018 ~ 23 Mar 2018
|Rich River Veterans Tournament
Rich River GC
golfpro@richriver.com.au
|Richard Caiolfa
03 5481 3372
Bookings Open
|26 Mar 2018 ~ 28 Mar 2018
|N.S.W Veterans Stroke Championships
Richmond, Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge
lesknox@optusnet.com.au
|Les Knox
4735 4903
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|02 Apr 2018 ~ 06 Apr 2018
|Uralla Week of Golf
Uralla GC
chandler.rowan@westnet.com.au
|Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
Bookings Open
|04 Apr 2018 ~ 15 Apr 2018
|COMMONWEALTH GAMES
BRISBANE/GOLD COAST
|
Bookings Open
|09 Apr 2018 ~ 13 Apr 2018
|Tamworth & District WOG
Tamworth gc Longyard GC
tlvwog@gmail.com
|Paul McDougall
0407 618 958
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|09 Apr 2018 ~ 13 Apr 2018
|Tumut/Gundagai Week of Golf
Tumut GC
Reid.robin@bigpond.net.au
|Robin Reid
6947 1830
Bookings Open
|16 Apr 2018 ~ 20 Apr 2018
|Narrabri & District WOG
Narrabri GC
robyn.spence@westnet.com.au
|Robyn Spence
0267 93 5263
Download Entry
Bookings
|16 Apr 2018 ~ 20 Apr 2018
|Cootamundra WOG
Cootamundra GC
masogj@ozemail.com.au
|Garry Mason
0400 795 079
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|23 Apr 2018 ~ 27 Apr 2018
|Forbes/Lachlan Valley WOG
Forbes GC
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|Lynnie Roberts
6852 3473
Bookings Open
|23 Apr 2018 ~ 27 Apr 2018
|2018 Moree Week of Golf
Moree
paullwilde@me.com
|Paul Wilde
0428 521599
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|28 Apr 2018 ~ 29 Apr 2018
|Mixed 4 Ball Sandgreen Championships
Grenfell GC
petershirl@hotmail.com
|Peter Mawhinney
6343 2222
Bookings Open
|30 Apr 2018 ~ 04 May 2018
|New England WOG
Armidale GC
john.annemaher@activ8.net.au
|John Maher
6772 1986
Bookings Open
|07 May 2018 ~ 11 May 2018
|Tenterfield WOG
Tenterfield GC
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865
Bookings Open
|14 May 2018 ~ 18 May 2018
|Casino Week of Golf Trial
Casino Golf Club
casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com
|John Weaver
0417717005
Bookings Open
|21 May 2018 ~ 25 May 2018
|SPARE WEEK
|
Bookings
|28 May 2018 ~ 01 Jun 2018
|Bucketts Way WOG
Gloucester GC
buttel@ozemail.com.au
|Peter Buttel
0265 581218
Download Entry
Bookings
|04 Jun 2018 ~ 29 Jun 2018
|SPARE WEEKS
|
Bookings
|02 Jul 2018 ~ 06 Jul 2018
|Nambucca Heads WOG
Nambucca GC
bigvid1@iinet.net.au
|Ian Vidler
0477 905 102
Bookings Open
|09 Jul 2018 ~ 13 Jul 2018
|Sawtell WOG
Sawtell GC
cava112@bigpond.com
|Terry Rapley
0407 367 281
Bookings Open
|16 Jul 2018 ~ 20 Jul 2018
|Maclean WOG
Maclean GC
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Geoff Grayson
0409 030751
Bookings Open
|22 Jul 2018 ~ 27 Jul 2018
|Ballina Vets Week of Golf
Ballina Golf & Sports Club
ballinawog@gmail.com
|Rod Fayle
0431 724 191
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|30 Jul 2018 ~ 03 Aug 2018
|Murwillumbah WOG
Murwillumbah GC
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|Ray Kent
0410 570 488
Bookings Open
|30 Jul 2018 ~ 03 Aug 2018
|Far South Coast WOG
EdenBegaTura BeachPam/Merimbula
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891
Bookings Open
|05 Aug 2018 ~ 10 Aug 2018
|Lower South Coast WOG
Catalina Moruya Tuross Heads
anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com
|Peter Edwards
0409 270 376
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|06 Aug 2018 ~ 10 Aug 2018
|Coolangatta Tweed Heads WOG
Coolangatta/Tweeds GC
ross.lever@bigpond.com
|Ross Lever
07 5572 5794
Bookings Open
|13 Aug 2018 ~ 17 Aug 2018
|Yamba WOG
Yamba GC
yambawog@gmail.com
|John Daley
0417 673 723
Bookings Open
|20 Aug 2018 ~ 24 Aug 2018
|Coffs Harbour WOG
Coffs Harbour GC
johnplummer1@bigpond.com
|John Plummer
6651 7688
Bookings Open
|27 Aug 2018 ~ 31 Aug 2018
|Macleay Valley WOG
S W Rocks ,Kempsey, Fredericton
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|Frank Ryan
429787090
Bookings
|03 Sep 2018 ~ 04 Sep 2018
|Port Macquarie 2 Day Event
Port Macquarie
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
|Greg Johnson
0411752660
Bookings Open
|06 Sep 2018 ~ 07 Sep 2018
|Wauchope 2 Day Event
Wauchope Golf Club
greg.1@bigpond.com
|Greg Stewart
0265831186 / 0405151303
Bookings Open
|10 Sep 2018 ~ 14 Sep 2018
|Mudgee WOG
Mudgee GC
mudgeevets@gmail.com
|David Halpin
6373 3374
Bookings Open
|15 Sep 2018 ~ 16 Sep 2018
|NSWVGA Sandgreen 4bbb Championships
Narromine GC
norm_lewis@hotmail.com
|Norm Lewis
6889 4212
Bookings Open
|17 Sep 2018 ~ 21 Sep 2018
|Dubbo WOG
Dubbo GC
jbdixon@bigpond.com
|John Dixon
0407 210 644
Bookings Open
|17 Sep 2018 ~ 21 Sep 2018
|Corowra/Howlong
Corowra GC/ HowlogGC
john@howlonggolf.com.au
|Tim Cameron
6026 5321
Bookings Open
|24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018
|Silver City Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
martin_dg@bigpond.com
|Dennis Martin
088087 7217
Bookings Open
|24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018
|Fossickars Way WOG
Bingara GC
hrmiller@northnet.com.au
|Judy Northcott
0428 241 415
Bookings Open
|24 Sep 2018 ~ 28 Sep 2018
|Parkes WOG
Parkes GC
parkes.vets.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Robert Lee
0468 324441
Bookings Open
|01 Oct 2018 ~ 05 Oct 2018
|Inverell WOG
Inverell GC
shadlow8@bigpond.com
|Jim Shadlow
6722 3479
Bookings Open
|08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018
|Deniliquin WOG
Deniliquin GC
denigolf@bigpond.net.au
|Graeme Willoughby
0418 577 629
Bookings Open
|08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018
|NSW Mixed 4BBB Championships
Tenterfield GC
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865
Bookings Open
|08 Oct 2018 ~ 12 Oct 2018
|Lake Macquarie Classic
Toronto GC
buk847@hotmail.com
|Mal Ryan
0419 501 558
Bookings Open
|15 Oct 2018 ~ 19 Oct 2018
|Leeton WOG
Leeton GC
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
|Jason Mimmo
6953 3292
Bookings Open
|15 Oct 2018 ~ 19 Oct 2018
|Great Lakes Manning
Tuncurry Tallwoods TareeFoster
admin@fostertuncurrygolf.com.au
|Bob Brownsmith
0417 343 704
Bookings Open
|22 Oct 2018 ~ 26 Oct 2018
|Western Riverina
Griffith GC
gcox@iinet.nett.au
|Gerry Cox
6962 9716
Bookings Open
|22 Oct 2018 ~ 26 Oct 2018
|Port Stephens WOG
Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay
reginaldhm@hotmail.com
|Reg McGee
4088 3296
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|29 Oct 2018 ~ 02 Nov 2018
|Camden Haven Tournament
Kew Country Club
kccmvg@gmail.com
|Laurie Hamilton
6559 7067
Bookings Open
|05 Nov 2018 ~ 09 Nov 2018
|NSW Matchplay Championships
Newcastle Belmont Waratah Muree Charlestown
steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com
|Steve Pryor
0409 541 051
Bookings Open
|12 Nov 2018 ~ 16 Nov 2018
|AVGU Championships
Nelson Bay
|
Bookings Open
|12 Nov 2018 ~ 16 Nov 2018
|Southern Highlands
Moss Vale Bowral Highlands Mount Broughton
jbowes31@bigpond.com
|John Bowes
02 48611107
Bookings Open
|19 Nov 2018 ~ 23 Nov 2018
|Cherry Festival Tournament
Young GC
bmkearney@hotmail.com
|Bill Kearney
6382 5555
Bookings Open
|26 Nov 2018 ~ 30 Nov 2018
|Seaside Valley Tournament
Kiama Jamberoo
bobsmith6@bigpond.com
|Bob Smith
4296 6953
Bookings Open
|03 Dec 2018 ~ 07 Dec 2018
|Port Kembla WOG
Port Kembla GC
rod.robson01@gmail.com
|Rod Robson
4225 1025