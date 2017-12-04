Gold Coast to host Australian PGA Championship for another three years

AFTER the highly successful 2017 edition of the Australian PGA Championship comes he welcome news that Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) and City of Gold Coast have announced their commitment to support the event for a further three years.

A day after young Queenslander Cameron Smith hoisted the Kirkwood Cup in a thrilling playoff over Jordan Zunic, the three main organisations involved have celebrated the extension of their agreements.

This will tee off with the 2018 Australian PGA Championship which will be played from 29 November to 2 December 2018. The tournament is a flagship event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, and is co-sanctioned by the European Tour.

The Australian PGA Championship is a festival of golf and the tournament week also includes the MyGolf Kids Day presented by Cobra Puma and the Greg Norman Medal Dinner. Players and fans have also enjoyed the nerve wracking excitement of the Soniq Million Dollar Hole which is now synonymous with the event.

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Leanne Coddington said she was delighted to extend an already successful partnership.

“TEQ has a proud history with this event and our successful partnership with the PGA of Australia has resulted in strong crowd numbers as well as new initiatives including the Soniq Million Dollar Hole and the Tournament Village,” she said.

“The Australian PGA Championship is an important part of the It’s Live! In Queensland events calendar and with the strength of the field growing each year, it has cemented itself as a premiere golf event.”