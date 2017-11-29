2017 Australian PGA Championship: TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

WE all know about US Masters winners Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott headlining the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast this week but there are a number of other players who could feature prominently as the tournament takes to free to air TV screens.

Joining the Green-Jacketed pair for the first two rounds at the RACV Royal Pines will be South Australian Wade Ormsby, fresh from claiming the European Tour’s Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

Then there is easily Australia’s best golfer in the US this year, the world number 13 ranked player Marc Leishman, who will have a special spring in his step after being awarded the prestigious Greg Norman Medal on Tuesday night.

Leishman will be playing alongside fellow US PGA TOUR players Matt Jones, who finished just one shot off the winning score at the Australian Open on the weekend, and Harold Varner III, who is defending champion.

Another group that could contain the winner is the one consisting of young Queenslander Cameron Smith, who was just two off the win on Sunday, and Swede Jonas Blixt, who was joint second on Sunday and who shared the Zurich Classic teams event win with Smith on the TOUR this year. The third player in that threesome is multiple European Tour winner Brett Rumford.

There are lots of other contenders and sentimental favourites, but will have to single out Peter Senior, who only just recently announced he would be venturing out from his tour “retirement” at his nearby Hope Island home to once again contest the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

Australian PGA Championship TV Times

The team from the Seven Network will be bringing extensive live coverage of play beginning midday on Thursday.

Channel 7 TV Times – Australian PGA Championship (AEDT)

Thursday 12 – 5pm

Friday 12 – 5pm

Saturday 12 – 5pm

Sunday 12 – 5pm

