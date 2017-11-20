2017 Australian Open TV Times

JORDAN Spieth and Jason Day headline the Emirates Australian Open this week at the Australian Golf Club and thankfully free to air television viewers won’t miss out on the action with extensive live coverage on the Seven Network.

Defending champion Spieth is now ranked number two in the world while Day has slipped to 12th … but we all know they both want to be back on top.

Spieth will be going for his third Stonehaven Cup while a win at his national open remains a prominent item on Day’s career bucket list.

 “I know in my heart I will climb that mountain,’’ Day said this week of his quest to regain the top ranking.

“It’s going to be a difficult one, but I’ve had a taste of it, and for me it was very stressful being No. 1 all, all the demands that came with that. I feel very motivated.”

A host of other top Aussie and international players will be teeing off in Sydney, with the live TV coverage beginning 12pm Thursday local time.

AUSTRALIAN TELEVISION COVERAGE:

SEVEN NETWORK (all times are AEDT – check local guides for details)

Thursday 23 November – 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Friday 24 November – 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Saturday 25 November – 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Sunday 26 November – 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Brian O'Hare

Brian is a former Sydney journalist who didn’t have a skerrick of interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded Australian Senior Golfer in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

