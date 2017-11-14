Would you accept coaching from these famous golfers?

IF Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer or Lee Westwood offered you some one on one golf coaching you’d jump at the opportunity right?

Unfortunately for these golf fans that’s what the European Tour did and the result is rather cruel with some well known golfing stars offering up some quite ridiculous golfing tips.

Mind you, with the multitude of golfing tip around these days, particularly all the online videos, some of them can appear very left field.

I actually think I’ve seen some very similar tips, maybe slightly amended, out there.

If Padraig Harrington told me my humming was “peaking in the backswing”, I’d certainly believe him.