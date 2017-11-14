Would you accept coaching from these famous golfers?

By
Brian O'Hare
-

IF Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer or Lee Westwood offered you some one on one golf coaching you’d jump at the opportunity right?

Unfortunately for these golf fans that’s what the European Tour did and the result is rather cruel with some well known golfing stars offering up some quite ridiculous golfing tips.

Mind you, with the multitude of golfing tip around these days, particularly all the online videos, some of them can appear very left field.

I actually think I’ve seen some very similar tips, maybe slightly amended, out there.

If Padraig Harrington told me my humming was “peaking in the backswing”, I’d certainly believe him.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is a former Sydney journalist who didn’t have a skerrick of interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded Australian Senior Golfer in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

