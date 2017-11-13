2017 NSW Open: Leaderboard, Live Streaming

The 2017 NSW Open Championship is underway at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Luddenham, south western Sydney, and has quite a quality field boosted by the fact that it leads into the Australian Open next week.

The event commences on Thursday 16th November with the champion being crowned on Sunday 19th November.

There is a prize purse of $400,000 the winner also receives Official World Golf Ranking Points and becomes fully exempt on to the PGA Tour of Australasia for the remainder of this season plus a further year.

One of those teeing up at Twin Creeks is Brett Rumford (pictured above), fresh from the European Tour and playing the NSW Open for the first time in his illustrious career.

The well-known West Australian golfer said there were a couple of compelling reasons behind his decision to play this week, mainly his chase for this year’s Australasian Order of Merit title, and of course the quality of the Twin Creeks layout, designed by fellow West Australian Graham Marsh.

“I hadn’t played here before, but all the reports I’ve heard said it was well worth playing,” Rumford said this week.

“I didn’t make Race to Dubai, and I wasn’t keen on having three weeks off before the Australian Open.

“I can get a bit of match practice under my belt before the Aussie Open, make a bit of coin, maybe even take out a title. It’s a win win win.”

Live Streaming

Spectators are welcome at the course so anyone who has the opportunity should get down to see some top golfers in action. For those further afield or unable to get to the event the final two rounds on the weekend will be streamed live on PGA TV from 12pm to 5pm.

Leaderboard

NSW Open Leaderboard