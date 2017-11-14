Here’s one for the golfing grey nomads at the 2018 AVGU National Championship in Port Stephens

GREY nomadic golfers will be licking their lips when they see the Hole in One prize at the Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championships at Port Stephens in NSW next November.

Parravans Newcastle is offering a $75,000 RETREAT caravan as the Hole in One prize on the three championships days at Pacific Dunes Golf Club on 13, 15 and 16 November 2018. The prize is available until won, but the C graders (and partners) get first crack at it, followed by B and A grade respectively.

Michael Edwards, General Manager of Parravans Newcastle, himself a keen golfer, said he was pleased to offer one of their high end caravans as a prize, particularly as a large number of veteran golfers are also caravaners.

Tournament Director Dave Flatt is equally excited to have such a high value prize offered at the tournament. His committee members are now busy trying to find similar exciting prizes at the other courses of Nelson Bay, Horizons and Muree.

The AVGU National Championship is an annual event for veteran golfers that rotates around the states and territories.

As we publish this story the event is just under 12 months away but already more than 200 entries have been received.

A further influx is expected before 30 November, when all those registered by that date will go into a draw to win two free entries.

The event will be limited to 540 players, and with almost 500 golfers playing in the recent highly successful 2017 AVGU Championships on the Gold Coast, positions are expected to fill quickly from here on in.

To register for the event, it is a simple matter of going to the Go Golfing website and opening the Booking Form. All that is required is a $100 deposit which can be paid by cheque, Direct Deposit or credit card.

