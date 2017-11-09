How to keep the backswing in sync: Square Golf drill

AS you become more “mature” as a golfer they reckon shortening the backswing can have many benefits.

As someone who has long struggled with overextending the backswing I found this golf tip from Australian PGA Professional Kerrod Gary and the associated simple “Square” graphic very helpful.

Gary says far too often he sees players pulling their arms back and away from the ball and getting their hands and right elbow in too deep a position behind their body, making it very difficult to get the clubface consistently back to the ball.

In this PGA TV video he demonstrates a simple drill to get the body and arms in sync.