How to keep the backswing in sync: Square Golf drill

By
Brian O'Hare
-

AS you become more “mature” as a golfer they reckon shortening the backswing can have many benefits.

As someone who has long struggled with overextending the backswing I found this golf tip from Australian PGA Professional Kerrod Gary and the associated simple “Square” graphic very helpful.

Gary says far too often he sees players pulling their arms back and away from the ball and getting their hands and right elbow in too deep a position behind their body, making it very difficult to get the clubface consistently back to the ball.

In this PGA TV video he demonstrates a simple drill to get the body and arms in sync.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is a former Sydney journalist who didn’t have a skerrick of interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded Australian Senior Golfer in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

