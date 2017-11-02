Australia’s best player of 2017 Marc Leishman bound for Australian PGA Championship

MARC LEISHMAN has been easily the best performed Aussie golfer on the international scene this year and will be able to celebrate in from of home crowds at the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

Leishman recently reached World Number 13, his highest ever world ranking, and has had two wins on the US PGA TOUR as well as a couple of near misses.

The affable 34 year old from Warrnambool in Victoria is a favourite to cap off a great year by winning the Greg Norman Medal.

Leishman will join a couple of Masters winners in Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia at the RACV Royal Pines on the Gold Coast 30 November to 3 December.

Leishman suffered a tough 2015 when his wife Audrey almost died from acute respiratory distress syndrome and putting golf into perspective against a happy and healthy wife and their three children seems to have balanced his performance on course.

This year in March he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational then six months later he followed it with a win at the BMW Championship.

He recorded a further five top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR, his most recent being a runner-up at the CJ Cup @ NINE BRIDGES after a two hole playoff with Justin Thomas.

He also represented the International Team at The President’s Cup.

“To be considered for the Greg Norman Medal is a great honour, particularly given the depth of talent in the Australian golf industry. 2017 has been an exceptional year for myself and my family,” Leishman said this week.

“I always like coming home to play and teeing it up at the Australian PGA Championship was particularly important to me this year so I can attend the Awards evening and thank the Australian golf fans for all their support this year.

“I have always enjoyed coming to the Gold Coast, it’s a fun tournament in a fun location, I am sure this year will be another excellent week.”

A consistent supporter of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, this will be the fourth time Leishman has teed it up at RACV Royal Pines Resort with his best result being tied 11th in 2013 and 2014.

“We are delighted to welcome home Marc Leishman and have him join us on the Gold Coast for the Australian PGA Championship,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia.

“The Australian PGA Championship is a celebration of golf. Each year we like to welcome home our international winners so having Marc in the field was a priority for us.

“Marc is an exceptionally talented player who has had an incredible year. We are thrilled that Australian golf fans will be able to watch Marc compete for the Joe Kirkwood Cup and that he will join us at the Greg Norman Medal.”

As well as Garcia and Scott, the PGA field includes defending champion Harold Varner III, the PGA TOUR winning team of Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt, Greg Chalmers, Rod Pampling and Matt Jones.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.