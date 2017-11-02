Entries open for 2018 NSW Veteran Strokeplay Championship in Western Sydney: a very popular vets tournament

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association Strokeplay Championship has been one of the most enjoyable and popular events for older golfers in recent years.

In its current home in Western Sydney for the past four editions the tournament has progressed to having sellout fields as organisers have fine tuned and improved the event.

Tournament director Les Knox has just announced details of the 2018 event, which will be played over 54 holes on March 26, 27th and 28th at Richmond, Dunheved and Stonecutters Ridge Golf Clubs.

Entry fee for male participants aged 55 and over is just $110 and includes the three rounds of golf at the three top quality courses, usually very generous tea/coffee and some eats on arrival, as well as a usually very enjoyable sit down presentation lunch on the final day at the Greg Norman designed Stonecutters Ridge.

The field is restricted to 144 players, who play in three grades for the overall 54 hole strokeplay titles, as well as a number of additional age, handicap and daily trophies and prizes.

For the top low handicappers the overall prize is the now coveted Des Coady Shield plus a $400 voucher supplied by major sponsor Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers.

Entries have now opened for the event which on past performance will no doubt sell out before the closing deadline on Monday 12th March, 2018.

More information and contact details are available on the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association website here

Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club Photos by Noel Rowsell: Previous Photo Gallery