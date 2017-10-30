Boniface claims 2017 Australian Women’s Senior Amateur Championship

NEW ZEALAND’S Robyn Boniface has defeated two-time Aussie winner Robyn Puckett 2&1 in a tight match to take 2017 Australian Women’s Senior Amateur Championship.

A healthy crowd in windy conditions at the Maroochy River Golf Club in Queensland watched the lead see-saw through the early stages of the final, until Boniface took a two hole lead on the 13th, which proved to be the winning margin over her rival, playing in her home state.

“I love playing with such lovely people on such a wonderful course,” Boniface said after her win.

“Robyn’s been such a great player for so long. We’ve played together and against each other numerous times, but it’s an honour to the win the Australian Women’s Senior Championship after this one” the Kiwi said.

The age division winners were:

New Age Flight: Alex Belonogoff Qld

Veterans Flights: Jill Blenkey NSW

Super Veterans Flight: Lyn Bennett WA

Super Veterans Plus Flight: Liz Smyth ACT

[Photo of Robyn Boniface courtesy of Golf Australia]