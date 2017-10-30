Boniface claims 2017 Australian Women’s Senior Amateur Championship

NEW ZEALAND’S Robyn Boniface has defeated two-time Aussie winner Robyn Puckett 2&1 in a tight match to take 2017 Australian Women’s Senior Amateur Championship.

A healthy crowd in windy conditions at the Maroochy River Golf Club in Queensland watched the lead see-saw through the early stages of the final, until Boniface took a two hole lead on the 13th, which proved to be the winning margin over her rival, playing in her home state.

“I love playing with such lovely people on such a wonderful course,” Boniface said after her win.

“Robyn’s been such a great player for so long. We’ve played together and against each other numerous times, but it’s an honour to the win the Australian Women’s Senior Championship after this one” the Kiwi said.

The age division winners were:

New Age Flight: Alex Belonogoff Qld

Veterans Flights: Jill Blenkey NSW

Super Veterans Flight: Lyn Bennett WA

Super Veterans Plus Flight: Liz Smyth ACT

[Photo of Robyn Boniface courtesy of Golf Australia]

Brian O'Hare
Brian is a former Sydney journalist who didn’t have a skerrick of interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded Australian Senior Golfer in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

