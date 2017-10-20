Legends battle Mollymook course at 2017 NSW PGA Senior Championship: Larry Canning reports

By Larry Canning

After round one of the NSW PGA Legends Championship was completed, it was more than obvious The Hill Top Course at Mollymook was the clear leader.

The combination of overnight rain, back tee placements, rain and windy drizzly conditions turned what is already testing layout into something I’d expect to see a US open played on. Nobody broke the par of 72 but three players did equal it and no surprises who they were.

Tim Elliot has literally won everything over the past few years including this year’s New Zealand PGA Championship and Ladbrokes Australian PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit the past 2 years. Elliot had a big chance to take down the Hill Top course but two closing bogies left him at even par. “I didn’t miss too many shots until the last couple and kept the ball on the right positions on the greens which is important on this course”

Queensland’s Todd Power doesn’t play in a lot of these events but when he does, he’s usually around the lead. 3 birdies and 3 bogies saw the current QLD PGA Legends Champion card an even par 72 and a share of the lead going into the final round. “It was just a solid round with no real mistakes. I drove the ball well and had some chances but I’m happy to be where I am going into tomorrow”

Arguably the longest driver on the tour is Victorian Lucien Tinkler. When his driver is hot he is very difficult to beat. Not surprisingly, Lucien birdied all the par 5’s but a couple of missed putts equalled birdies with bogies and his 72 sees him in prime position to add another state trophy with his VIC Open win.

It’s not one way traffic though. Lurking one shot back is Steve Conran, Guy Wall and Mike Harwood.