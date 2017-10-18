2017 Gold Coast AVGU National Championship: Ongoing Results

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Tournament leader Tom Harold (right) was preparing for a big week on Sunday, pictured here cosying up to all the right people at the event registration day.

THE 2017 AVGU National Championship on the Gold Coast got off to a very soggy start Tuesday with just under 500 golfers taking to the three courses involved in the 54 hole strokeplay event.

In A Grade and leading the overall championship was 2015 winner Tom Harold, who had a five stroke lead over a group of four chasers, including three time champion John Ciezki from Buninyong in rural Victoria.

Harold shot a very creditable 76 in very wet and windy conditions at The Glades. He was a clear winner when the championship was held in his hometown Darwin two years back.

Joining Ciezki, who won back to back in 2012, 2013 and 2014, was on  81 along with John Quirk (Casino, NSW), Barry Prowse(Port Macquarie, NSW) and Ken Robertson(Ipswich, QLD).

Helen Pascoe leads by 10 strokes

In the ladies, Helen Pascoe, also from Buninyong, had a clear lead over the field after shooting 78.

Pascoe had a ten stroke leader over Coffs Harbour’s Wendy Johnstone.

2017 AVGU National Championship Full Results

Round 1 Full Results Download

SHARE
Previous article2017 Gold Coast AVGU National Championship Photo Gallery
Brian O'Hare
Brian is a former Sydney journalist who didn’t have a skerrick of interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded Australian Senior Golfer in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here