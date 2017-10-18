2017 Gold Coast AVGU National Championship: Ongoing Results

THE 2017 AVGU National Championship on the Gold Coast got off to a very soggy start Tuesday with just under 500 golfers taking to the three courses involved in the 54 hole strokeplay event.

In A Grade and leading the overall championship was 2015 winner Tom Harold, who had a five stroke lead over a group of four chasers, including three time champion John Ciezki from Buninyong in rural Victoria.

Harold shot a very creditable 76 in very wet and windy conditions at The Glades. He was a clear winner when the championship was held in his hometown Darwin two years back.

Joining Ciezki, who won back to back in 2012, 2013 and 2014, was on 81 along with John Quirk (Casino, NSW), Barry Prowse(Port Macquarie, NSW) and Ken Robertson(Ipswich, QLD).

Helen Pascoe leads by 10 strokes

In the ladies, Helen Pascoe, also from Buninyong, had a clear lead over the field after shooting 78.

Pascoe had a ten stroke leader over Coffs Harbour’s Wendy Johnstone.

2017 AVGU National Championship Full Results

Round 1 Full Results Download