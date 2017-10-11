Gold Coast welcomes 2017 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championship

OLDER golfers from around the country have been converging on the Gold Coast for what promises to be a spectacular 2017 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship.

The week long event for golfers aged 55 and over has attracted a record field of almost 500 players and over 100 non playing partners.

Tournament director Ron Armstrong and his team have put in four years of planning and organising work ahead of the event, introducing a number of initiatives on the competition and social side of the event.

The week of golf and fun begins Sunday (October 15) with registration and a welcome dinner a stone’e throw from the main Surfers Paradise tourist precinct, and concludes with a gala presentation dinner and cabaret show on Friday (October 20) at the RACV Royal Pines.

In between there’s lots of golf and socialising, including the 54 hole championship itself at the revamped Royal Pines, home of the Australian PGA Championship, and the Graham Marsh designed Palm Meadows and Greg Norman designed The Glades.

Organisers have been mindful of maintaining interest for all involved in the championship so as well as the 54 hole strokeplay event in three handicapped grades, they will also be running concurrent daily stableford events, as well as age divisions and interstate and interclub competitions.

In all there are over $28,000 in golf prizes to be awarded and more than $50,000 in hole in one and lucky draw prizes.

There are other golfing and river cruise options on other days as well as a tournament “19th Hole” operating in the evening at a popular Broadbeach venue.

Armstrong acknowledged the assistance provided by major sponsor Halcyon and the management and scoring systems provided by GoGolfing.

The AVGU National Championship is an annual event that has been rotating around the states and territories since 1990.

Australian Senior Golfer will be covering the tournament this week and we’ll be putting up a regularly updated Photo Gallery.

2017 Gold Coast Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championship Photo Gallery

..To come..