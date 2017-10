JASON DAY’S son Dash may be only five years old but he’s already showing some remarkable touch around the greens.

Dash seems to have inherited some of his Dad’s renowned bunker skills and also has the benefit of a very dedicated coach – reminding the youngster of the importance of picking out a target.

Dash may have to do some more work on not grounding his club in the bunker … before he turns six, but who knows where he might end up if he he really gets the golfing bug.