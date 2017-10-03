David Graham talks about his 1977 Australian Open win and other career highlights: Golf Australia Podcast

TWO-TIME major champion David Graham is nearing the 40th anniversary of his 1977 Emirates Australian Open win at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney and with the 2017 event rapidly approaching this week gave a detailed interview about his Hall of Fame career.

Graham, now 71 and living in Texas, spoke to the team at the Golf Australia “Inside the Ropes” podcast saying he still had “vivid” memories of his win at a course of which he is still a member.

“I think it’s right up there,” he said of his victory 40 years ago. “I mean, to win any national championship is a great thrill. For me to have won at that particular time on that particular golf course with that quality of field … I could have, should have won more of them because I kept coming to Australia at the peak of my career. I don’t know why I didn’t play or win more, but that particular on was very significant in my career.”

In a fascinating wide ranging interview, Graham discussing a number of topics, including the glory days of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer competing in Australia, his famous final-round to win the 1981 US Open at Merion, and his relationship with Nicklaus.

The Australian Open takes place this year at The Australian Golf Club from November 23 to 26.

