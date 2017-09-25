2017 Presidents Cup Australian TV Times

THE Internationals take on not just a pretty hot American team but also the tide of history this week with the 2017 Presidents Cup teeing off at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

The Internationals have only ever won once, at Royal Melbourne in 1998, so you could say they are due for a win.

Fox Sports will have full coverage of the event, with unfortunately much of the action taking place in the wee small hours Aussie time, but it does stretch to 8am (9am final two rounds).

2017 Presidents Cup Australian Television Coverage (AEST)

Day 1 – 5x Foursome matches: Friday September 29, 3:00am – 8:00am

Day 2 – 5x Four-ball matches: Saturday September 30, 1:30am – 8:00am

Day 3 – 4x Foursomes, 4x Four-balls: Sunday October 1, 2:30am – 9:00am

Day 4 – 12x Single matches: Monday October 2, 2:30am – 9:00am