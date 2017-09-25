Rookie wins 2017 TOUR Championship; Justin Thomas takes the FedEx Cup jackpot; Aussies live to fight another day

Justin Thomas captured the FedEx Cup while rookie Xander Schauffele was given a replica of Bobby Jones’ famous putter Calamity Jones, now the official championship trophy

TWENTY THREE year old American US PGA TOUR rookie Xander Schauffele has taken the season ending TOUR Championship while Justin Thomas ended a great season with the US$10 million FedEx Cup.

Neither Jason Day or Marc Leishman had memorable tournaments but just making the 30 man TOUR Championship is healthy for the pocket as well as ongoing momentum.

Championship winner Schauffele was worried about keeping his TOUR card three months ago but became the first ever player to win the event in his rookie season.

With three million plus in prizemoney – for the event win and for coming third in the FedEx Cup – and a three year exemption he doesn’t have to worry about that sort of stuff for quite a while.

With 24 year old Jordan Spieth coming second in the FedEx it was certainly an event for the young brigade.

TOUR Championship Highlights Video

TOUR Championship Leaderboard

