US PGA TOUR Championship Underway: Highlights Video: Leaderboard

THE final of the FedEx Cup is underway with the TOUR Championship being played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Aussies Marc Leishman and Jason Day are part of the 30 man field chasing a possible US$11,530,000 combined payday.

Leishman is best placed for the jackpot coming in to the US PGA TOUR season ending event at number four in the FedEx standing but had a slow start with a 1-over 71 in the first round while Day had a 1-under 69, despite two disappointing late bogeys.

America’s Kyle Stanley led the event at 6-under.

TOUR Championship Leaderboard