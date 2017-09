THE dreaded Reverse Spine Angle in a common fault with amateur golfers that not only causes inconsistent ball striking and slicing but can also do some serious damage to the lower back in the long term.

Essentially it is a simple error: in the backswing the upper body and spine move toward the target rather than away from it.

In this golf tip video 2016 Australian PGA Teaching Professional of the Year Richard Woodhouse tell you how to avoid the problem.