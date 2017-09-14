“New” premium Callaway Epic Star golf clubs aimed at older golfers with slower swing speeds

CALLAWAY’S Epic series drivers, woods, hybrids and irons have proven highly successful and now the company will be “releasing” a new premium lightweight variant in the range aimed at golfers with slower swing speeds.
Slower swing speeds of course means older golfers but can also include women, juniors and others with less firepower.
The “new” range – and we put that in inverted commas because the clubs have been available in Japan all year where the drivers are the acknowledged number one sellers in that country – is called GBB Epic Star.
Callaway admits the Epic Star range is aimed at a niche market who won’t mind paying more for clubs that are much lighter than the existing versions and that they can theoretically hit further.
Beside that, they’re painted gold so they have got to be worth the around US$200 more for the driver (US$699) than the green painted existing versions, the Epic and Epic Pro.
And before we go further the clubs won’t be available for sale in the US till late September and we don’t know details of any proposed Australian release (but of course they will be available online).
So here are some details of features as provided by Callaway:
GBB EPIC STAR DRIVERS
The lighter the club, the faster the swing speed. Weighing just 286 grams, the Epic Star driver is Callaway’s lightest driver ever. That works in conjunction with our revolutionary, ball speed-enhancing Jailbreak Technology to help players of all types break their personal distance barrier.
Increased Swing Speed and Distance from Premium, Ultralight Components
Ultralight 286-gram total weight based on 39-gram Mitsubishi Grand Bassara shaft, 41-gram Golf Pride J200 grip, 9.7-gram triaxial carbon crown.
Increased Ball Speed and Distance from Jailbreak Technology
Innovative ball speed technology that profoundly changes how the head and face behave at impact to promote more speed across a larger area of the face for increased average distance.
Maximum Forgiveness from Exo-Cage Construction
Innovative titanium Exo-cage with ultralight triaxial carbon crown and sole moves more weight to the perimeter for high MOI, high launch and low spin.
Faster Head Speed from Industry-leading Aerodynamics
Streamlined head with proprietary Speed Step to improve airflow for more swing speed and distance without extra effort.
GBB EPIC STAR FAIRWAY WOODS
Effortless launch, long distance and exceptional accuracy made possible by a combination of an ultra-light shaft and grip, low CG and fast speed across the face.
Increased Swing Speed and Distance from Premium, Ultralight Components
Ultralight 302-gram total weight based on 49-gram Mitsubishi Grand Bassara shaft, 41-gram Golf Pride J200 grip, 5.8-gram triaxial carbon crown.
Faster Ball Speed from 4th Generation Face Cup Technology
More efficient at delivering faster ball speed across a larger area of the face, especially on mis-hits, for increased average distance.
Faster Head Speed from Speed Step Technology
Developed with direct input from aerospace experts to improve aerodynamics for faster swing speed and distance without extra effort.
Easy Launch from High MOI and Low CG
Weight saved by the ultra-light triaxial carbon crown (78% lighter than steel) is repositioned to increase MOI and lower the CG for easy launch and longer, straighter shots.
EPIC STAR HYBRIDS
Features & Details
Exceptionally powerful, forgiving, accurate and easy-to-launch performance based on a combination of advanced Face Cup technology, advanced Standing Wave technology for exceptionally low CG location, and an ultra-lightweight grip and shaft.
Increased Swing Speed and Distance from Premium, Ultralight Components
Ultralight club weight with stronger lofts and longer lengths, a lightweight, fixed hosel and a 50-gram Grand Bassara graphite shaft.
Faster Ball Speed from 455 Hyper Speed Face Cup
Next generation 455 Forged Hyper Speed Face Cup is more efficient at delivering faster ball speed across the face, especially on mis-hits, for increased average distance.
Maximum Forgiveness from the Ultra-light Triaxial Carbon Crown
Weight saved by the ultra-light triaxial carbon crown (which is significantly lighter than steel) is repositioned to increase MOI and lower the CG for easy launch and longer, straighter shots.
Easy Launch from Metal Injection Molded Tungsten Infused Standing Wave
Precisely shaped Metal Injection Molded (MIM’ed) tungsten Internal Standing Wave allows an extremely low and deep CG that promotes easy launch and long-carrying flight.
EPIC STAR IRONS
Features & Details
Epic Star irons dramatically enhance distance and accuracy with a remarkable combination of industry-leading ball speed technologies, low-deep CG locations, multi-material construction and an ultralight component package.
Increased Swing Speed and Distance from Premium, Ultralight Components
Ultralight 50-gram Grand Bassara graphite iron shaft combines with stronger lofts and longer lengths to generate a significant boost in distance.
Longer Average Distance from Next-Generation 360 Face Cup Technology
Face Cup rim is 1 mm at its thinnest point to promote even more ball speed on center hits and further minimizing distance loss on off-center hits.
Maximum COR for Fast Ball Speed from Exo-Cage Head Construction
Exo-Cage head construction stiffens the body to allow the face to take on more impact-load and raises the COR close to the limit in each iron, promoting faster ball speed for longer distance.
Optimized CG Location from Metal Injection Molded Tungsten Infused Standing Wave Technology
Incorporating tungsten in the Internal Standing Wave allows precise CG positioning in each clubhead: Lower in the long-irons for easier launch and long carry; higher in the short-irons for a lower, more controllable flight.