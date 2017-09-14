“New” premium Callaway Epic Star golf clubs aimed at older golfers with slower swing speeds

CALLAWAY’S Epic series drivers, woods, hybrids and irons have proven highly successful and now the company will be “releasing” a new premium lightweight variant in the range aimed at golfers with slower swing speeds.

Slower swing speeds of course means older golfers but can also include women, juniors and others with less firepower.

The “new” range – and we put that in inverted commas because the clubs have been available in Japan all year where the drivers are the acknowledged number one sellers in that country – is called GBB Epic Star.

Callaway admits the Epic Star range is aimed at a niche market who won’t mind paying more for clubs that are much lighter than the existing versions and that they can theoretically hit further.

Beside that, they’re painted gold so they have got to be worth the around US$200 more for the driver (US$699) than the green painted existing versions, the Epic and Epic Pro.

And before we go further the clubs won’t be available for sale in the US till late September and we don’t know details of any proposed Australian release (but of course they will be available online).

So here are some details of features as provided by Callaway:

GBB EPIC STAR DRIVERS

The Epic Star is our lightest driver ever and works in conjunction with our revolutionary, ball speed-enhancing Jailbreak technology to help players break their personal distance barrier.