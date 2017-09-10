Scott Hend ruing another playoff loss at the European Masters

FOR the second year running Scott Hend has played masterful golf all week at the European Masters in Switzerland only to fall at the last hurdle.

After beginning the final round at the spectacular Crans-sur-Sierre course with a four shot lead he lost after three playoff holes to England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

The situation was made worse by the fact the 44 year old Aussie missed a six foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, then bogeyed the third to hand the title to the young Englishman.

It was the second play-off loss in succession at the tournament for Hend but at least last year it was a birdie by Alex Noren on the first playoff hole that denied the Aussie what would have been his third European Tour title.

“I had the opportunity and I didn’t take it,” a disconsolate Hend said after his round.

“It’s just what happens when you don’t take your opportunities. I hit a good bunker shot on the 18th in regulation play to get into the play-off.

“I would love to putt the same way I did in the play-off but it didn’t happen.”

It had been a very long day for Hend (and his wife and caddie Leanne (pictured above)) who were among 12 players who had to return to the course early Sunday morning to complete their third rounds after darkness halted play Saturday.

