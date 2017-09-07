Spots still available in 2017 Australian Men’s Senior Amateur Championship with entries closing soon

THE 2017 Australian Men’s Senior Amateur Championship to be played at Royal Hobart Golf Club in October has attracted entrants from around the world but there are still some spots available in what is the premier senior amateur golf event in the country.

Entries have been received from all over Australia, as well as New Zealand, Canada, Hong Kong and Sweden for the 54-hole stroke play event which is contested over three days.

The championship is open to men aged 55 and over with a handicap limit of 9.4. There is a $160 entry fee that includes a player gift, practice round, three rounds of golf and presentation reception.

The defending champion is Victoria’s Kym Olsen, who won last year in Adelaide.

The championship will be played 10 – 12 October and entries close on September 13. More information is available here