Adam Scott bound for 2017 Australian PGA Championship

ADAM SCOTT has confirmed as a starter in the Australian PGA Championship and will join good mate and fellow Masters champion Sergio Garcia when the tournament tees off on the Gold Coast in November.

The 37 year old has shown a strong commitment to the big Aussie golf events for a number of years now and announced this week he would be joining Garcia at the RACV Royal Pines Resort from 30 November – 3 December.

“Competing in the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast in front of a home crowd is always such a highlight for me,” said Scott, who recently celebrated the birth of his second child, son Byron, with wife Marie.

“I really appreciate the local support and I am hoping that this year I can add my name to the Joe Kirkwood Cup for a second time.

“It’s great to see Sergio in the field for this year’s event and I am sure he and his family will enjoy all that the Gold Coast has to offer while they are in town.”

Scott and Garcia ensure the Australian PGA Championship will have its strongest field since moving to the Gold Coast.

Tourism and Major Events Minister Kate Jones said Scott would further enhance what was already a world-class field for the event.

“Adam Scott is a hero to so many golf fans so it is fantastic news that he has again chosen to tee it up at the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast,” she said.

“To have two Masters champions battle it out at Royal Pines is a real coup which will help ensure a world-wide television audience and underlines the Gold Coast’s ability to host world-class sporting events.”

A strong supporter of Australian golf and in particular the Australian PGA Championship, Adam Scott is always a fan favourite on home soil.

“Adam Scott is iconic to Australian sport, not just because of his Masters victory but because of his commitment to his Australian fans,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia.

“Each year Adam comes home to compete and celebrate his international season with Australian sport fans. This year is no different and we are delighted to have him playing the Australian PGA Championship.

“Adam is an excellent ambassador for tournaments on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and I am sure that words of encouragement from him helped attract Sergio to the Gold Coast.

“With the current Masters champion and Australia’s only Masters champion in the field, fans are in for a real treat at the Australian PGA Championship this year.”

Australian sports fans will be able to watch Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia in action thanks to fan friendly ticket prices.

General admission to the Australian PGA Championship is $25 when purchased at the gate or via Ticketmaster with children, 16 and under, granted free admission when attending with a paying adult.

Since Sergio Garcia was announced to play the Australian PGA Championship, Sunday tickets to the Lexus Marquee on the Soniq Million Dollar Hole have sold out. Fans who want to join in the festival atmosphere are encouraged to book tickets from Thursday to Saturday quickly due to unprecedented demand.

Tickets to see Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia play in the Australian PGA Championship from 30 November to 3 December at RACV Royal Pines Resort are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

If a marquee is more your style, a number of different corporate hospitality options are also available, please visit pgachampionship.com.au.