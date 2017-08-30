The 2017 Northern Territory PGA Championship gets its Croc on: Leaderboard

THE Northern Territory PGA Championship is underway at Palmerston Golf Club in Darwin this week and after flirting with some of the locals ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia players are back to the serious on course golfing business.

With crocodile warning signs on course, Aron Price and James Nitties (pictured above) were inspired to check out the large reptiles at Crocosauraus Cove in the Darwin CBD.

The Tour Pros were taken on a VIP tour of the facility which also provided them the chance to feed Burt, a 5.1 metre crocodile that weighs in at 700kgs and is over 80-years-old.

“Burt is the oldest male here and was 5.1m and 700kgs; he was so big I honestly thought he looked fake until he started moving around and eating the chicken off the end of the stick,” said Price.

Movie buff James Nitties was quick to recognise celebrity crocodile; Burt famously stared alongside Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski in Crocodile Dundee.

From New South Wales but based in the United States, Price and Nitties used the Northern Territory PGA Championship as an opportunity to play tourist in their own country.

“It is pretty awesome that we can play golf in different places around Australia and get to do amazing stuff like this. Whenever a golf tournament brings us to a place that offers great wildlife and experiences we jump at it,” Nitties said.

Price added that the location was a motivating factor to his playing the Northern Territory PGA Championship this week.

“I went to Litchfield National Park yesterday and that was a big reason for me coming to the tournament.

“I have never been to Darwin, it was the last big place on the Australian map that I hadn’t been to so this was all the stuff that I wanted to do, it’s really cool.”

The Northern Territory PGA Championship tees off on Thursday 31 August with the winner decided on Sunday 3 September.

In addition to the winner’s share of the $150,000 prize purse, the champion will receive Official World Golf Ranking Points and be fully exempt onto the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia until the end of the 2018 season.

Jordan Zunic is defending champion.

Northern Territory PGA Championship Leaderboard