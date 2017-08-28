Johnson beats Spieth in thrilling 1st FedEx Cup Playoff event with Day T6

DUSTIN JOHNSON has shown he is truly back in top form with a compelling playoff victory over arch rival Jordan Spieth in the first of the 2017 FedEx Cup finals series.

Johnson (66) began the final round of the Northern Trust at the Glen Oaks Golf Club in New York five shots in arrears of Spieth (69) but after both had produced some great golf coming down the stretch finished even at 13-under.

On the first playoff hole Johnson took advantage of a wind shift and hit the longest drive of the week – a 341 yard monster over water (video below) – to within a lob wedge of the par four green.

He hit his approach within four foot of the hole to quickly end what had been a thrilling back nine.

“I didn’t lose the tournament,” Spieth said. “He won it.”

Day finishes T6

For the Aussies, Jason Day had one of his best recent finishes with a final round 67 seeing him tied for sixth.

Day had some hiccups in the second round but now at 29th in the FedEx Cup rankings has a good chance of improving his chances of the US $10million FedEx jackpot. Going into the Tour Championship a top five standing is the place to be.

Unfortunately Geoff Ogilvy has missed the cut for the remaining top 100 going into the second playoff event, the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston this week.

At the TPC Boston alongside Day will be Rod Pampling, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman.

Adam Scott is sitting out the first two events (at home on the Gold Coast after the birth if his second child, son Byron) and already at 73 in the rankings is unlikely to qualify for the third event.

Northern Trust Final Round Highlights Video

Northern Trust Leaderboard