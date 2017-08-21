2017 FedEx Cup Playoffs gets underway with The Northern Trust: Leaderboard, TV Times

THE four event march to the US$10 million FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus begins this week with The Northern Trust being held at a debut US PGA TOUR course in the Glen Oaks Club in New York.

One hundred and twenty golfers were scheduled to tee it up in the first event of the season ending playoff series.

Nine of the world’s top ten are in the field this week with Adam Scott one of the notables sitting out at least the first two events due to the impending birth of his second child.

The field will be cut down to 100 next week at the TPC Boston, then 75, then just 30 contesting the final event, the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where one needy golfer will walk away with the ten million dollar FedEx bonus, as defending Tour champion Rory McIlroy did last year.

There are five Aussies involved this week, including Jason Day, Marc Leishman, Rod Pampling, Cameron Smith and Geoff Ogilvy, who just scraped in at No. 125 in last place [Read this great background piece by Mike Clayton about his friend and business partner Ogilvy here]

Northern Trust Australian TV Time

Live Fox Sports Coverage begins Friday 4am – 8am

