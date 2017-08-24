New Bushnell Excel Golf GPS Rangefinder Watch with Bluetooth and smartphone notifications

BUSHNELL GOLF has unveiled the latest in their “distance made simple golf products” with the introduction of the Excel Golf GPS Watch, which boasts integrated Bluetooth technology to work seamlessly with the Bushnell Golf App.

Bushnell says the Excel is their most advanced GPS watch and allows for wireless course updates and smartphone notifications.

Pre-loaded with more than 35,000 courses, the Bluetooth capabilities mean golfers can use the Bushnell Golf App to get course updates without needing to sync with a computer and receive call, messaging and calendar notifications on the watch.

Bushnell says the Excel is an easy-to-use wrist-worn GPS rangefinder with instant yardage measurements in a simple, fashion-forward design and with no membership fees.

“We are excited about new technologies within the Excel and introduction of the Bushnell Golf App,” said Paul McLean, APAC Business Manager at Bushnell Golf.

“With the ever-changing needs in wearable technology, we created our most advanced, user-friendly GPS Watch, providing golfers the ability to enhance their game at an affordable price.”

The Excel has industry-leading battery life – lasting three plus rounds before needing a charge. Additional features include a full frontal optical mounted color display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole.

The Excel Golf GPS Watch is capable of instantly recognizing courses. The Bushnell App allows the golfer to book tee times, pay, confirm and set tee time notification all from a smart phone.

WATCH FEATURES: • Bluetooth integration with smartphone for course updates and smartphone notifications • Integrated Fitness Step Counter • Full front optical mounted color display with auto brightness adjustment • Long Battery Life – play 3 rounds before charging • Easy-to-Read Front/Center/Back Distances • Up to 4 Hazard Distances Per Hole • Over 35,000 courses worldwide preloaded for instant use

BUSHNELL GOLF APP FEATURES: • App included with purchase of Excel Watch • Full colour aerial views of hole layouts with distances • 3D flyovers with distances • Scorekeeping • Swing analysis stats • Pedometer and Fitness Trackers

The Excel Golf GPS Watch will be available in black, charcoal and white at Bushnell retailers nationwide from September, with a retail price of $329.

For more information on the Bushnell family of rangefinders, visit the company’s website at www.bushnellgolf.com.au