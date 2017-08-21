Entries open for 2017 Australian Mid Amateur Championships in South Australia

The Australian Mid Amateur National Championship for amateur golfers aged 30 to 54 will take place on the scenic Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia this year from November 8 – 10.

Entries are now open for the championship, which will be played at the very enticing Links Lady Bay Resort, which is just over an hour south of Adelaide.

Having spent some time visiting the Fleurieu Peninsula last year (it only takes a couple of days of concentrated effort to learn how to pronounce it correctly), we can certainly attest to the area’s tourism charms.

The Fleurieu is known for its wine and food trails (and great golf courses) and is basically the region opposite Kangaroo Island. It also encompasses the mouth of the Murray River.

[Read: Golfing on South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula: Where the Murray River, wine … and characters flow]

For SA locals, having the Mid Amateur in their state for the first time should certainly be appealing.

The championship is played over 54-holes stroke play with a handicap limit of 8.4 for men and 19.0 for women.

A $150 entry fee includes three rounds of championship golf, one practice round, presentation drinks and canapés, range balls, pull buggies and a championship gift.

Defending and four-time women’s champion Sue Wooster has left the mid amateur ranks, so the door is ajar for a new champion. 2016 and 2012 men’s champion, Andrew Tharle is likely to return to defend his title.

For the 2017 championship only, if you introduce a friend to the championship (who has not previously participated), you will both go into the draw to win a $200 Links Lady Bay Resort pro shop voucher.

Additionally, the first 20 entrants receive two passes to the 2018 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open to be held at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide in February.

Links Lady Bay is no stranger to national championships, having hosted the 2015 Australian Boys’ Interstate Teams Matches.

Links Lady Bay has subtle bent greens and is a true St Andrews style sand based course. It is the No.1rated resort course in South Australia, the No.1public access course in South Australia, and number 64 in Australia’s top 100 courses.

Entries close on 12 October.

For further details or to enter click here