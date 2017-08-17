Putting Speed Control Drill: Matt Ballard PGA TV Golf Instruction

PGA TV is covering the Fiji International currently underway at the Natadola Bay Golf Course, where putting speed and distance control on the revamped greens will be essential.

To help get the word out, PGA TV has posted this golf tip video from PGA Pro Matt Ballard, based at the Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast.

A former successful member of the Australasian Tour, One Asia Tour and Japan Golf Tour competing in events worldwide and at home, Matt now works with a number of touring professionals, including Adam Bland, Michael Sim, Kalem Richardson, Brett Rankin and Steve Jones.

Matt has some straightforward advice here for golfers looking to improve their overall putting, particularly distance and speed control on the greens.