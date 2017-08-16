2017 Fiji International: Leaderboard, Live TV coverage on Fox Sports and Streamed on PGA TV

THE 2017 Fiji International has attracted quite a decent field this year – including three US Masters winners – and Aussie golf fans will be able to catch extensive live coverage on Fox Sports and through internet streaming on PGA TV from Thursday.

The event has grown in stature in recent years and is now tri-sanctioned by the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian Tour and European Tour.

This year the revamped Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course event will feature 132 players in the field representing 20 nations.

They include Masters winners Vijay Singh, Angel Cabrera and Mike Weir, and top Aussie Scott Hend.

Hend has had a busy few weeks and was one of a number of players jetting in after competing in the year’s final major, the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

“It’s been a big few weeks for me playing The Open, then the (WGC) Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship this weekend before the Fiji International next weekend,” said Hend, the World Number 92.

“I’m looking forward to playing at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course in the relaxed atmosphere Fiji is renowned for.

“It’s also my first chance to get back to playing an event on the Asian Tour in a while so hopefully I can get a good result and start climbing their Order of Merit rankings again this year.”

Two-time Major winner Angel Cabrera (2007 US Open, 2009 US Masters) said the quality field and inviting location were big factors in him playing this week.

“Well I thought it was interesting from the very beginning, there are very good players here coming to the tournament that was also important to me, I’m always looking for new challenges so it’s certainly something I will remember,” the Argentinian said.

“I’m not in my best form that’s for sure but I’m always optimistic and I’m always thinking positive that this is going to be a great week”

Fiji International Australian TV Times

The 2017 Fiji International will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 505 and PGA TV (Australia Only) for all four rounds.

TV Times for VIC, NSW, QLD, TAS & ACT viewers (AEST)

Coverage Date Time Channel Round 1 Thu 17th August 10am – 3pm LIVE Fox Sports 505

PGA TV Round 2 Fri 18th August 10am – 3pm LIVE Fox Sports 505

PGA TV Round 3 Sat 19th August 9am – 2pm LIVE Fox Sports 505

PGA TV Round 4 Sun 20th August 9am – 2pm LIVE Fox Sports 505

PGA TV

2017 Fiji International Leaderboard