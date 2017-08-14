Justin Thomas celebrates first major victory at 2017 US PGA Championship: a chastened Jason Day T9

JUSTIN THOMAS has both a father and grandfather who have been long time PGA pro’s so snatching a two stroke victory at the 2017 US PGA Championship for his first ever major win was definitely a family affair.

“As a kid growing up, you want to win all the majors. You want to win any major,” the 24 year old said after accepting the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow golf club in North Carolina.

“For me, the PGA definitely had a special place in my heart, and maybe a special drive. It’s just a great win for the family, and it’s a moment we’ll never forget — all of us.”

Thomas’ father Mike, a pro at Harmony Landing in Kentucky was one of the first to congratulate him greenside. Sixty year old grandfather Paul Thomas wasn’t present but Thomas was quick to call him to join in the celebration.

“I can’t put it into words,” Thomas said about his PGA of America heritage. “I wish my grandpa could be here for it. It’s so special to get it done. I’m glad we have a trophy now.”

It was the third US PGA TOUR victory for Thomas this year, and the fifth overall since he turned pro in 2013

Coming down the stretch at the very punishing Quail Hollow course there were at one stage five golfers sharing the lead, including overnight leader Kevin Kisner and the golfer we thought had one of the best chances, Hideki Matsuyama.

Not there was Jason Day, who was well in contention Saturday but had some kind of brain explosion on the final hole and ended up with a quadruple bogey. There’s a video below of what happened – a mostly painful video for any Aussie golf fan to watch. You’d kick yourself for making this decision in the local comp.

Jason Day is in trouble on 18… ? See what happens next on https://t.co/qShAOCgvKl: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU pic.twitter.com/o0VzCtnGlr — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2017

But Day did fight back in the final round, closing with a 1-under 70 to finish the tournament at 1-under tied for ninth.

Thomas finished with a 68 to close at 8-under, two in front of Francesco Molinari (67), Patrick Reed (67) and Louis Oosthuizen (70), with Rickie Fowler (67) and Matsuyama (72) tied fifth on 5-under.

Marc Leishman also shot a 67 to finish T13 at even, while Adam Scott (71), the only other Aussie to make the cut, 8-over and T61.

US PGA Leaderboard