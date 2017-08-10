2017 NSW Veteran Golfers Matchplay Championship: Entries Open

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association Matchplay Championship is on again in November this year in the Newcastle area and should be a fun week of competitive golf and socialising for men and lady participants.

You don’t often get a chance to play of a week of matchplay golf and the NSW event offers four competitive rounds with no eliminations.

The championship will be played in 2017 from Sunday, November 5 (Registration) to Friday, November 10 (Fourth and final round and Presentation lunch).

Venues will be Charlestown (Registration and Final Round), Belmont, Muree and Waratah golf clubs, with a free day on the Wednesday.

The cost is just $120 for golfers, including the four rounds and presentation lunch.

New tournament director Steve Pryor is confident the event will carry on the success of championships played in the area in recent years.

The tournament has a tried and tested formula of dividing players into groups of 16 based on official handicaps.

The top 16 male golfers with the lowest handicaps play off scratch in a premier grouping that competes for the overall championship and the Bob Coulson Shield.

Along with everyone else, players who lose matches in the first three rounds aren’t eliminated and everyone entering gets a full week of golf.

No matter what a golfer’s results are during the week they will still be competing for a trophy on the Friday at Charlestown Golf Club against a player with exactly the same set of results in the first three rounds.

Every winner on Friday will receive a voucher, the value of which will reflect the number of wins that player has had during the week.

For more information and entry forms click here