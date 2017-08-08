2017 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times, Tee Times

THE 99th US PGA Championship tees off at Quail Hollow, North Carolina, this week and Fox Sports will have full live television coverage of what is the final major of 2017.

Six Aussies will tee it up at the revamped Quail Hollow golf course, including 2015 champion Jason Day, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Rod Pampling, Cameron Smith and Scott Hend.

The live tv coverage begins Friday at 3am and continues to a more friendly 11am finish each day (AEST).

Rod Pampling will lead off the Aussies at 10.40pm Thursday, with Adam Scott’s group, off at 3.05am, hopefully to earn lots of coverage early Friday.

Australian TV Times – US PGA Live Coverage on Fox Sports 3 (AEST)

Friday: 3:00am – 11:00am

Saturday: 3:00am – 11:00am

Sunday: 4:00am – 11:00am

Monday: 4:00am – 11:00am

Australian Round 1 Tee Times (AEST)

10:40pm Thomas PIETERS, Xander SCHAUFFELE, Rod PAMPLING

11:00pm Cameron SMITH, Bernd WIESBERGER, Brandon STONE

11:15pm Scott HEND, Kenny PIGMAN, Andrew JOHNSTON

11:35pm Jason DAY, Dustin JOHNSON, Henrik STENSON

03:05am Adam SCOTT, Luke DONALD, Webb SIMPSON

03:20am Danny LEE, Marc LEISHMAN, Anirban LAHIRI

