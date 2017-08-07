Scott Hend T10 at WGC-Bridgestone, Appleby T4 at Barracuda, Aussies bow out at Women’s British Open: Weekend Roundup

SCOTT HEND has his chances after a 63 in the third round of the World Golf Championship Bridgestone Invitational but it was final round playing partner Hideki Matsuyama with a course record equalling 61 who grasped the opportunity.

Matsuyama went into the final round at the Firestone Country Club in Ohio in third place and his 9-under score, including three closing birdies, saw him win by five strokes over Zach Johnson (68). He had a tournament total of 16-under.

The 25 year old will go into the 2017 US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week in top form and hoping to be the first Japanese golfer to win a major.

After his eight birdie round Saturday, Hend didn’t manage even one on Sunday, but his closing 73 was still good enough for a T10 finish in the rarefied air of a WGC event.

The Florida based Queenslander has 14 professional wins and this was his best result in a WGC event.

Adam Scott (69) finished one behind Hend on 4-under tied for 13th, whilst Jason Day showed some glimpses of good form but finished at 2-under tied for 24th. Marc Leishman finished 41st, Sam Brazel 47th and Rod Pampling 74th.

Stuart Appleby T4 at Barracuda Championship

The alternate event on the US PGA TOUR was the Barracuda Championship at the Montreux Country Club in Reno, Nevada.

The modified stableford event has been kind to Aussies in the past with Geoff Ogilvy and Greg Chalmers past champions and it appeared Stuart Appleby might join them, but the 46 year old didn’t keep up with the leaders in the home stretch, finishin at +41 points, three shy of the playoff eventually won by American Chris Stroud after a three man playoff.

Appleby, a nine time TOUR winner has been plagued by back issues in the past couple of years and it’s good to see him bounce back.

In Kyung Kim wins Women’s British Open

Five years ago South Korea’s In Kyung Kim missed a one foot putt at the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship that would have sealed her first major victory.

It has been a long time coming but the 29-year old has made up for ti with a two-shot victory over England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns in Scotland.

The top finishing Aussie was Su Oh, who shot a final round 2-under to finish at 6-under 30th position. Katherine Kirk (74 and T63) was the only Aussie to make the cut, with Minlee Lee, Karrie Webb, Whitney Hillier, Stacy Peters and Sarah Jane Smith all missing the weekend.