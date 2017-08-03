2018 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship at beautiful Port Stephens, NSW: Entries Now Open

EMERALD waters and white sand beaches – and some great golf courses – are sure to make the 2018 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship at the tourist hub of Port Stephens a very popular event.

Whilst many are still looking forward to competing in the 2017 AVGU National Championship on the Gold Coast this October, the Port Stephens committee have really got their act together, announcing a new naming rights sponsor and opening entries for the event on a new web page.

Port Stephens, two and a half hours drive north of Sydney and 30 minutes from Newcastle airport, is a renowned tourist attractor at the best of times and this week long festival of competition golf and socialising is sure to appeal to many.

The 2018 AVGU National Championship will be conducted at Nelson Bay Golf Club, Horizons Golf Resort, Pacific Dunes and Muree Golf Club from 12 to 16 November.

The championship is an annual event that rotates around the states and territories with a history going back to 1990.

Whilst there is always keen competition amongst low handicap golfers for the overall national scratch champion, the event is also contested in a number of handicapped grades and divisions, giving golfers of all levels a chance to share in prizes.

The 2018 event will be open to male veteran golfers aged over 55 and ladies over 50 (see full entry conditions).

This week tournament director Dave Flatt was happy to announce Regis Aged Care as the new Naming Right Sponsor in and also that entries were open as of August 1.

Flatt said he was thrilled to have Regis back on board after they had previously sponsored the 2014 Championships in Bunbury in Western Australia.

“With Port Stephens being such a popular tourist destination, it is expected that large numbers will come from all States to enjoy the activities and sights of the area while participating in a top class tournament,” Flatt said.

“However the tournament is limited to 540 players, and with over 500 already booked in to the 2017 Championships at the Gold Coast this October, places in the tournament are expected to fill fast.”

A milestone for the event was the launch of the event website and the official opening of entries.

Players who register by 31 December this year will receive a discounted price of $350. Thereafter the price will be $390 until entries are full. A minimum of $100 deposit is required to secure entry.

For more information and entry forms click here