Win A Trip To Barnbougle Dunes and King Island: #Golf Month 2017

GOLF MONTH has become an increasingly popular nationwide celebration of golf and this October the joy could get decidedly personal with the chance to win one of four great prizes to the top rated Barnbougle and King island golf courses.

Golf Month is all about growing overall golf participation and last year some 435 clubs and facilities provided more than 1350 offers and activities to consumers around the country.

A range of activities for all ages and abilities will be on offer in 2017 during October, including come-and-try clinics, women’s programs, open days, family days, MyGolf junior programs and more.

Encourage friends and family to win an ultimate golf adventure

A big part of the month is encouraging passionate golfers (being the biggest advocates of the game) to share the golf bug with friends and family and enticing them to get involved.

For a chance to win one of the prizes (detailed below) you simply have to tell organisers – in 150 words or less – who you’re going to share the golf bug with this October and how.

Thanks to Air Adventure Golf Tours, there are four ultimate golf bug adventures to give away to the best entries.

Entries open on 13 August 2017 and will close at midnight on 31 October 2017 (T&Cs apply).

Each of the four ultimate golf bug adventure prizes includes the following for the winner and a friend:

Return flights from the winner’s nearest major airport to Melbourne

Private charter flights from Essendon > Barnbougle > King Island > Essendon on a date defined by Golf Australia and Air Adventure Golf Tours

38 holes at Barnbougle Dunes and Barnbougle Lost Farm

18 holes at Cape Wickham, King Island

18 holes at Ocean Dunes, King Island

Two nights on-course accommodation at the premium Lost Farm Lodge

One nights accommodation on-course at Cape Wickham

Pull cart and full-size bag hire (if required)

On ground transfers

