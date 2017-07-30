Peter Lonard outright 3rd going into Senior British Open final round

IN his debut senior event Peter Lonard is outright third at the Senior British Open and will play in the final group Sunday alongside Bernhard Langer and Corey Pavin.

Lonard shot a 4-under 67 in the third round at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales to be even for the tournamnent, joining the German and American as the only golfers at par or better.

The Aussie had a blemish free round, with two birdies on the front and two on the back, including one on the 18th to separate him from the chasing pack.

Lonard only turned 50 a couple of weeks back but will face a tough ask running down Langer, who is going for a record 10th senior major. The German isn’t the kind of player to implode in the final round of a senior major, but stranger things have happened

Langer and Pavin both shot 65’s in a third round featuring much kinder scoring conditions. Langer sits at 5-under and Pavin is 1-under.

With afternoon thunderstorms predicted for the final round tees times were brought forward and Lonard’s final group is due to tee off at 9.40am Welsh time (6.40pm AEST) .

